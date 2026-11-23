WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rockstar Games released update 1.002.002 for GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The update fixes issues such as unexpected crashes, weather changes, autosaving problems, and more.

The update is being rolled out gradually around the world.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) debuted to nearly perfect reviews, but Rockstar Games knows there are plenty of aspects of its open-world game that can be improved. Since November 19, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players have reported multiple bugs affecting their adventures across Leonida. Fortunately, the studio has already fixed some of them.

This morning, the developer released version 1.002.002 of GTA 6, which is now available for download on Sony and Microsoft’s consoles. This means it’s time to free up some storage space on your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, as this isn’t exactly a small update. Here’s what it includes and how much space you’ll need.

GTA 6 Version 1.002.002 Is Now Available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: How Big Is It?

Early this morning, several dataminers revealed that a new GTA 6 update was imminent. Shortly afterward, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players noticed that version 1.002.002 was available to download. However, Rockstar took a little longer to publish the official patch notes.

The update includes important optimizations, featuring 7 key improvements that many players will appreciate. We’ll discuss those in a moment, but first, it’s important to know that version 1.002.002 of GTA 6 will take up valuable storage space on your console.

If you play on PlayStation 5, make sure you have at least 603.8 MB of free space, as that’s what you’ll need to install the update. There’s bad news for Xbox players, as the patch is more than twice as large. If you play on Series X|S, you’ll need 1.6 GB of free storage space.

There’s another important detail worth mentioning: Rockstar is rolling out the update gradually around the world. This means it may not be available in every region just yet, but it will eventually reach all players.

It could take several hours for the patch to become available in your country, so you’ll need to be patient. This is the first major update GTA 6 has received since its launch, and Rockstar focused on fixing issues that negatively affected the experience for many players.

GTA 6 Version 1.002.002 Is Now Available on PlayStation and Xbox Consoles

Once you install the new update, you should no longer have to worry about unexpected GTA 6 crashes, as Rockstar has made several adjustments to prevent them. The studio also fixed a bug that prevented weather changes and the annoying autosave issue that caused some players to lose more than 10 hours of progress.

Rockstar also fixed several problems with phone calls that prevented players from progressing through Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval’s story. Here is the complete list of the 7 changes included in GTA 6 update 1.002.002:

Fixed several issues that caused the game to crash unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue that prevented weather conditions from changing for extended periods.

Fixed an issue that prevented the game from autosaving correctly.

Fixed several issues that prevented phone calls from triggering correctly, including calls required to progress through the story or unlock mission content.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from lowering their Wanted Level.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from using the deadlift bar at the gym.

Fixed an issue that prevented companions from delivering bags, making it impossible for players to sell them.

Rockstar Fixed Several Annoying GTA 6 Bugs With Its Latest Update

Follow this link to read more news related to Grand Theft Auto VI.