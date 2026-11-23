WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Grand Theft Auto VI players on PlayStation 5 are receiving bans lasting up to 30 days.

The penalties block access to PlayStation Network’s social features for up to a month.

Xbox users have also received bans for similar reasons.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has only been available for a few days, but it has already caused several waves of bans. The latest one is affecting players enjoying Rockstar Games’ title on PlayStation 5. According to several reports, the suspensions can last up to 30 days and are caused by a simple action that players should avoid. Here’s what you need to know to avoid becoming the next person banned from PlayStation Network.

PlayStation 5 Players Are Receiving Bans of Up to 30 Days for Playing GTA 6

As we previously reported, several players have been banned on PlayStation and Xbox because of GTA 6. When the game launched, many fans used the so-called New Zealand trick to play it before everyone else, but some received suspensions as a result.

Later, Xbox Series X|S users also began reporting bans for a specific reason: GTA 6 screenshots and video clips were being automatically uploaded, and some contained material considered inappropriate under Xbox’s policies.

As you might expect, this includes romantic scenes and moments featuring characters wearing very little clothing. Xbox players risk receiving a ban if they don’t disable automatic screenshot and clip uploads in their console settings.

DO NOT, I REPEAT DO NOT SEND ANY PHOTOS TAKEN WITH THE IN GAME CAMERA , ACROSS THE PSN MESSAGING NETWORK THAT CONTAIN NUDITY. I JUST GOT A 30 DAY PSN SOCIAL FEATURES BAN FOR SENDING MY FRIEND A PHOTO OF THE NUDIST COLONY IN GTA6 THAT I FOUND. pic.twitter.com/vsoIjmpGrt — DerrickGott007💎 (@derrickgott007) November 20, 2026

Now, PlayStation 5 players are facing similar penalties. Sony console owners have reported PlayStation Network suspensions for sharing screenshots with friends that show nude non-playable characters.

A player known as DerrickGott007 warned the community about the situation on social media after receiving a 30-day ban. This means they won’t be able to use PlayStation Network’s social features for an entire month.

The PS5 user received a suspension notification after taking a screenshot at a nudist location in GTA 6 and sharing it with a friend through PlayStation’s messaging service. Sony’s systems detected the content as inappropriate, resulting in the ban.

“Do not, I repeat, do not send photos taken with the in-game camera through the PSN messaging network if they contain nudity. I just got a 30-day ban from PSN social features for sending a friend a photo of the nudist colony in GTA 6 that I found,” DerrickGott007 warned.

PS5 Players Have Been Banned for Sharing Screenshots of Nudist Locations in GTA 6

How to Avoid a PlayStation 5 Ban for Playing GTA 6

PlayStation’s systems detected GTA 6 content as inappropriate material that violates the platform’s code of conduct. Specifically, the screenshots were classified as “pornographic or obscene content.”

PlayStation’s code of conduct asks players not to “share, request, access, distribute, or store obscene, pornographic, or illegal material.” Otherwise, Sony may take “any action reasonably necessary to protect PlayStation and its players.”

As you might expect, this rule also applies to material captured from games such as GTA 6, which are intended for adult audiences. That said, the best way to avoid a ban is to refrain from sharing suggestive screenshots or video clips through PlayStation services.

Avoid Uploading or Sharing Suggestive GTA 6 Screenshots and Clips

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