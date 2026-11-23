WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Jensen Huang has been reinstated as NVIDIA’s president, CEO, and member of its board of directors.

The decision to bring Huang back received unanimous support from NVIDIA’s board.

Colette Kress, who temporarily served as interim CEO, will return to her position as chief financial officer.

NVIDIA has established a Security and Export Controls Committee.

Investigations involving Alice Huang, who has been accused of espionage, are still ongoing.

The Jensen Huang scandal has taken an unexpected turn. NVIDIA’s board of directors has decided to reinstate the executive as the company’s president, CEO, and board member. This comes after he was removed from his positions following several infidelity scandals and allegations that he had relationships with a Chinese spy.

In a statement published this morning, the technology company officially announced Huang’s return. He had been temporarily replaced by Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO for a few days.

Huang used the opportunity to send a message to the entire technology industry and thank NVIDIA’s board of directors for giving him another chance.

NVIDIA Explains Why It Welcomed Jensen Huang Back

Starting today, November 23, Jensen Huang is once again taking charge of NVIDIA. The company’s board spent the past few days discussing his possible return and ultimately concluded that he deserved another chance. NVIDIA’s directors were in contact with Huang to discuss his reinstatement, which received unanimous support from all board members.

The board was “satisfied with his candor and leadership capabilities.” The company also contacted senior U.S. government officials before making its decision. The political sector views Huang favorably despite what happened and considers his return to NVIDIA “not a national security risk.”

Harvey C. Jones, chairman of the technology company’s board, celebrated Huang’s return and expressed his confidence in the executive. He also thanked Colette Kress for leading the company during the past few days and confirmed that she will return to her position as chief financial officer.

“The Board of Directors believes that Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our shareholders, employees, partners, and customers. We have full confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he returns to the company’s leadership. We thank Colette Kress for her excellent work as interim CEO,” Jones said.

Jensen Huang Resumes His Duties at NVIDIA, Effective Immediately

NVIDIA Continues Investigating the Case of Alice Huang, the Alleged Chinese Spy

NVIDIA’s board confirmed that investigations involving Alice Huang, head of Megaspeed, who has been accused of being a Chinese spy, are still underway. The company has established a committee made up of independent directors to handle the case. Huang is also cooperating with the investigations alongside an independent legal adviser.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA has created a National Security and Export Controls Committee. It will independently oversee compliance with trade regulations and matters related to national security risks.

The company has also introduced a new position, Chief Compliance Officer, who will be responsible for overseeing the entire organization.

Alice Huang con Jensen Huang: la ejecutiva es acusada por el gobierno de EUA de ser una espía de China

NVIDIA Has Made Administrative Changes and Will Continue Its Investigations Into Alice Huang

What Did Jensen Huang Say About His Return to NVIDIA?

Jensen Huang published a message celebrating his return to NVIDIA and expressing his gratitude for the opportunity he has been given. He said he would resume his duties with “renewed commitment” and thanked everyone who had supported him over the past few days.

“It is an honor to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the world’s most important technology companies at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said. “I take on this responsibility with the utmost humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank NVIDIA’s Board of Directors for their confidence and deliberation throughout this process.

“I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as chairman, and to Colette Kress and our executive team for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply grateful to our employees, shareholders, industry leaders, and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I thank my family for their love and support. I look forward to getting back to work!”

Jensen Huang Thanked NVIDIA’s Board of Directors for Giving Him Another Chance

Visit this page to find all the latest news related to NVIDIA.