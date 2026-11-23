WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Take-Two Interactive reported $3.79 billion USD in revenue during the first 24 hours, driven by 32.5 million preorders.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has reportedly achieved unprecedented success, selling more than 44 million copies in less than a week.

The launch also affected other games, temporarily reducing the number of active users in titles such as Fortnite and Call of Duty.

Nobody doubted that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be a massive success, but what it has accomplished in less than a week has exceeded even the most ambitious expectations. A new report reveals that the open-world game is so popular that its revenue has nearly matched the combined box office earnings of two of the highest-grossing movies of 2026.

The report also once again highlights that the PlayStation 5 version of GTA 6 is substantially more popular than the Xbox Series X|S version. Furthermore, the game has had an impact on other major franchises in the video game industry.

GTA 6 Has Reportedly Sold Nearly 45 Million Copies Worldwide

Previous estimates from analytics firm Sensor Tower indicated that the open-world game had already sold millions of copies before its official release. Now that the title is available in stores, new figures are gradually emerging, helping us understand the scale of its success.

In an official statement, Take-Two Interactive revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 became the biggest launch in entertainment history, generating more than $3.79 billion USD in revenue within 24 hours, thanks to the 32.5 million copies sold through preorders.

Of course, the game hasn’t slowed down. Analyst Rhys Elliott from Alinea Analytics estimates that, by the end of its first weekend, GTA 6 had already sold a staggering 44.9 million copies worldwide across its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

That’s an enormous figure, and the expert says it represents “around 30% of each platform’s installed base.” In other words, these unofficial estimates suggest that nearly one-third of the owners of each console purchased the franchise’s latest installment.

According to Rhys Elliott, Rockstar Games’ title reportedly generated approximately $4 billion USD in just 4 days, which is “roughly equal to the combined box office of two major summer blockbusters,” referring to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.

The Marvel movie surpassed $2.5 billion USD at the worldwide box office, while Christopher Nolan’s film reached $1.8 billion USD. Together, both productions generated approximately $4.3 billion USD, making the comparison particularly striking. It’s easy to imagine GTA 6 reaching that figure very soon.

As if matching the combined box office earnings of two of 2026’s most successful movies weren’t enough, Rhys Elliott also points out in his report that Grand Theft Auto 6 “generated twice as much revenue as Taylor Swift’s entire Eras Tour.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 Is So Popular That It Surpassed Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Entire Box Office in Just 24 Hours

Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Selling Much Better on PlayStation 5 Than on Xbox

According to Alinea Analytics’ report, GTA 6 sold approximately 33.7 million copies on PS5 by the end of Sunday, November 22, accounting for 75.1% of total sales. Meanwhile, 11.2 million copies, or approximately 24.9%, came from the Xbox version.

Rhys Elliott emphasizes that the franchise’s latest installment is “undoubtedly” the biggest entertainment launch of all time. Perhaps even more interestingly, people who purchased the game have been spending a considerable amount of time playing it.

According to the estimates, approximately 40.8 million people logged in to play Grand Theft Auto 6 at some point on Sunday, November 22, with roughly 76% of them playing on PS5. Nearly 20% of players (almost 9 million people) have already spent more than 20 hours in the game.

The sandbox’s success caused Fortnite’s player base to drop by approximately 28%, although Epic Games’ battle royale is gradually recovering. The situation is more complicated for Call of Duty, which suffered a 42% decline during the launch of Rockstar’s open-world game. It’s important to note that these figures have not been officially confirmed, so they should be taken with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 Is Selling Much Better on PS5 Than on Xbox, According to Reports

But tell us: Have you already purchased the game? How many hours have you spent playing? Let us know in the comments!

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