WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

CyberLeek has reportedly leaked an Xbox version of Grand Theft Auto 6 through Torrent.

The hacking group claims to possess the complete version of GTA 6 and threatens to release an executable file.

The alleged leak could make piracy and emulation easier.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is finally available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing an end to a 13-year wait filled with all kinds of controversies. Leaks were among the biggest challenges Rockstar Games faced, and it seems the company will have to keep dealing with them.

Believe it or not, the hacker or group known simply as CyberLeek is back and promises to cause more trouble. This time, it claims to have released a complete version of the game through Torrent and has threatened to share the executable file, which could potentially make piracy and emulation easier.

CyberLeek Claims to Have Released a GTA 6 Build for Xbox

Earlier this year, CyberLeek began sharing a series of supposedly 100% authentic videos showing the game in action. The leaks appeared just days before Rockstar Games released the extended GTA 6 trailer on Netflix.

The hackers supposedly advocate for consumer rights, criticizing some of the practices employed by Take-Two Interactive and other major video game publishers. However, their image as vigilantes fell apart when the community noticed that all the leaked material included links to purchase a cryptocurrency.

In other words, it was clear that CyberLeek was making money from the situation. The group even allowed users who purchased its digital currency to choose which leaks would come next. This entire situation prompted Rockstar Games to launch an investigation, which is still ongoing.

The hackers abruptly stopped their leaks in mid-October, but at the time, they warned that they would return at a later date to reveal Grand Theft Auto 6 spoilers and punish the companies behind the project. It remains to be seen whether they will follow through on those threats, but apparently, they are back with another attack.

According to reports, CyberLeek has once again posted a supposed GTA 6 leak on its website. This time, the group allegedly shared a build of the Xbox version, and the files have reportedly begun circulating through Torrent.

The alleged leak has already appeared on social media and forums, with some users claiming to have downloaded the Torrent file, which supposedly weighs around 209 GB. People have started sharing screenshots of its contents, but it appears that the main executable file is missing.

The authenticity of the material has yet to be verified. However, if it turns out to be real, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive will have to deal with the lingering risk that the hacking community could emulate the game on Microsoft’s platform and encourage piracy.

CyberLeek returns with another alleged Grand Theft Auto 6 leak.

Piracy Could Become a Major Threat to Grand Theft Auto 6

In a statement, CyberLeek threatened to release the missing executable file at a later date. It remains unclear what would happen if the file became publicly available, but it is expected to make emulation and piracy easier to some extent.

In the same message, the organization or hacker behind these attacks claimed to have the complete November 2026 version of Grand Theft Auto 6 and said it was already being distributed through Torrent. It also stated that the executable file would be released sooner if its cryptocurrency reached a value of $15 million, half of the original $30 million target announced a couple of weeks ago.

CyberLeek said the executable would be published when the countdown on its website reaches zero, although it promised to release it earlier if its digital currency hits the target. The group explained that this is the Xbox port, not the PC version. It also claims that the version has already been emulated, allowing it to run at more than 30 FPS.

The hackers also mentioned the possibility of obtaining a PlayStation 5 version if the Xbox alternative doesn’t work as expected.

Many players have started questioning whether the alleged files circulating online could be used to run GTA 6 on a PC. This is highly unlikely, as Xbox files cannot be executed directly on Windows or Linux. Even so, there are concerns that, if the material is authentic, modders could create emulators or pirated versions of Grand Theft Auto 6 for consoles.

“If the Xbox version doesn’t work and support remains available, CyberLeek will work to obtain a PS5 version, an alternative that will probably never be necessary. In any case: the Xbox version will be released. Take-Two and Rockstar will not benefit from this strategy,” the statement reads.

At this time, the companies behind GTA 6 have remained silent on the matter. The authenticity of the files has yet to be confirmed, and it goes without saying that downloading potentially illegal material is extremely dangerous.

Previously, Take-Two Interactive said that its efforts to identify the person or people responsible for the leak were “rapidly evolving.” The company that owns Rockstar Games also issued several legal subpoenas to Discord, demanding records related to specific servers and users as part of its ongoing investigation.

Piracy is shaping up to be a major problem for GTA 6.

But tell us: What do you think about this situation? Do you believe the game could be emulated or pirated on Xbox and PS5? Let us know in the comments!