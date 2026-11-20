WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

An Easter egg in GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition , released in 2021, referenced GTA 6 .

The house featured in the image from 2021 looks remarkably similar to a building in the recently released Grand Theft Auto 6 .

The location discovered in the new installment hides a very dark secret that makes fun of open-world games.

After 13 long years, the wait for Grand Theft Auto VI is finally over. The game is now available, and fans can freely explore Leonida and Vice City. Although the title has only been on the market for a few hours, the community has already discovered plenty of Easter eggs and secrets.

One particular reference caught players’ attention because it essentially confirms one of the wildest fan theories. Indeed, just as many people claimed back then, it appears Rockstar Games showed the first image of GTA 6 way back in 2021.

The Mysterious House From GTA: The Trilogy Is Real and Appears in Grand Theft Auto 6

Many players may have forgotten, but there was a time when fans were desperate for any information about the next main installment in the franchise. Eager to learn more about the project, the community began creating and sharing all kinds of theories.

In 2021, more than two years before Grand Theft Auto 6 was officially revealed, the franchise returned with the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a collection featuring remastered versions of the first three 3D installments in the open-world series.

The collection generated plenty of controversy due to its numerous technical issues and visual bugs, but it also sparked a wave of theories. In particular, fans noticed an unfamiliar image that many believed was the first screenshot from the sequel, which wouldn’t arrive until 2026.

Players exploring GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition noticed something out of place at Lil’ Probe’Inn, an UFO-themed bar in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Several photographs can be seen on one of its walls, most of which are screenshots from other games in the series. However, one image was completely original, and nobody could identify where it came from.

The photograph shows a mysterious house in a neighborhood. At first glance, it looks like an ordinary home, but fans claimed at the time that it was actually the first screenshot from GTA 6. As unbelievable as it may sound, all signs now point to that theory being correct.

With the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, a user known simply as Jared found an identical house in Belville, located in Leonida’s Leonard County. The building is practically the same as the one featured in the mysterious image from GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, including its garage and surrounding vegetation.

It is impossible to verify whether it is the exact same house, as there are some differences. However, the resemblance is undeniable, and everything seems to indicate that this is indeed the home featured five years ago in the remaster, which left players scratching their heads at the time.

GTA: The Trilogy had been hiding this curious GTA 6 Easter egg all along.

GTA 6’s New Easter Egg Hides a Very Dark Secret

We may never know whether the house in GTA 6 is the same one featured in the image from the remastered collection, but an Easter egg hidden inside the location seems to confirm this wild theory. Before going any further, be warned that spoilers follow, as we’ll be discussing one of the new game’s secrets.

Upon entering the building in Grand Theft Auto 6, players will discover that it is the hideout of a conspiracy theorist who supposedly figured out that he lives inside a video game. Scattered throughout the house are notes in which the resident claims he cannot leave Leonida’s boundaries or buy a plane ticket to Los Santos, the setting of GTA V.

The conspiracy theorist also claims that some pedestrians look identical and that his neighbors cannot enter their own homes. He also points out that some people walk through walls and that entire buildings are completely empty.

One of the most interesting discoveries is that the person living in the house managed to identify two individuals, known simply as J and L, who aren’t bound by the limits of their world. Everything seems to indicate that this is a reference to Jason and Lucia, the protagonists of GTA 6.

The mysterious house appears in GTA 6 and hides a very interesting secret.

But tell us: Did you believe this theory back in 2021? What other hypothesis do you think will eventually be confirmed? Let us know in the comments!

You’ll find more information about Grand Theft Auto VI in our coverage.