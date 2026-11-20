WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A streamer known as JasonTheWeen lost more than 10 hours of progress in Grand Theft Auto 6 after accidentally turning off his PlayStation 5.

The incident highlights the importance of using multiple save slots to protect your progress.

During the same livestream, the content creator was also the victim of swatting while trying to play GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the biggest launch in recent entertainment history, so it is hardly surprising that thousands of players are spending hours exploring the game without stopping. However, an unfortunate accident involving a streamer has reminded everyone of the importance of managing save files carefully.

The content creator was in the middle of a gaming marathon when a small mistake caused him to lose more than 10 hours of progress. The incident completely overwhelmed him, and the influencer broke down in tears. To make matters worse, he was later targeted by a swatting incident.

Streamer Loses 11 Hours of Grand Theft Auto 6 Progress After Turning Off His PS5

JasonTheWeen is relatively unknown in the Spanish-speaking community, but he is quite popular elsewhere. His YouTube channel has more than 1.3 million subscribers, so dozens of viewers tuned in to watch his first GTA 6 livestream.

Everything was going smoothly until a small mishap forced the streamer to restart his adventure through Vice City from the very beginning.

At one point during the broadcast, his gaming session was abruptly interrupted for no apparent reason. It turns out JasonTheWeen accidentally turned off his PlayStation 5. Although this might seem like a minor incident, a mistake that anyone could make cost him more than 10 hours of progress.

When he tried to resume his game where he had left off, he discovered that the title had returned to the very beginning of the prologue, during the sequence that introduces Lucia Caminos in prison. After realizing that all his progress had disappeared in a matter of seconds, the content creator couldn’t hold back his tears.

Visibly upset, JasonTheWeen contacted someone on his team to find out whether there was any way to recover the 11 hours of progress he had lost. He also turned to social media and directly asked Sony, PlayStation, and Rockstar Games whether anything could be done.

JasonTheWeen crashed out after losing 11 hours of progression on GTA VI by accidentally turning off his PS5 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5tr7RM9cEl — yoxic (@yoxics) November 18, 2026

Unfortunately, it appears that the influencer received no response from any of them. The exact reason why his Grand Theft Auto 6 save file was lost remains unknown, but the community has a theory.

Later in the livestream, the YouTuber explained that his foot accidentally hit the switch on an extension cord, abruptly cutting off the power and shutting down his PS5. The moment was captured live, showing the content creator visibly frustrated.

Streamer Has the Worst Day While Streaming GTA 6

Fans will know that Grand Theft Auto 6, like previous Rockstar Games titles and many other games, features an autosave system that records progress whenever players complete a mission or certain important events take place in the open world.

In theory, this mechanic should have protected JasonTheWeen’s save file. Everything seems to indicate that the streamer accidentally turned off his PS5 precisely while the game was saving, which may have corrupted the file. This theory has not been officially confirmed, but it is currently the most widely accepted explanation.

This incident is a reminder of how important it is to take advantage of multiple save slots to preserve your progress and keep a backup. The system is also useful for replaying certain missions.

Despite his efforts, the YouTuber had to restart his adventure through Vice City from scratch.

As if all of that weren’t enough, JasonTheWeen experienced a genuinely frightening moment during the same livestream. While he was still mourning the loss of 11 hours of Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay, the voices of local authorities could be heard in the background.

That’s right: the content creator was the victim of swatting, a prank that involves making a false emergency report to send police officers to a streamer’s home while they are broadcasting live. Although the incident did not escalate, it was certainly the worst possible way to end what should have been a celebration of GTA 6’s launch.

Manually saving your GTA 6 game is important to avoid losing progress due to a corrupted save file.

But tell us: Have you ever experienced a similar problem with your save files? Let us know in the comments!