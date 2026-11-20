WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Ryan Cohen, GameStop CEO, criticized GTA 6 ’s digital release, arguing that selling download codes in retail boxes hurts consumers and the video game market.

The lack of a physical edition affects collectors and the secondhand market, while also creating challenges for retailers like GameStop.

Analysts predict that GTA 6 will become one of the most commercially successful video games in history, further reinforcing the industry’s shift away from physical media.

Analysts predict that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will become one of the best-selling entertainment products in history. This is despite the controversy surrounding its digital-only launch. Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive distributed their new title through retail stores, but the boxes only include a download code.

Like many players and collectors, Ryan Cohen, GameStop’s CEO, is unhappy with the companies’ decision and the lack of a proper physical edition of GTA 6. In a recent interview, the executive took an indirect jab at Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive to express his frustration with the game’s digital release.

GameStop CEO Criticizes GTA 6’s Digital-Only Release

The lack of a physical GTA 6 edition with a disc disappointed many fans of the franchise, who believe Rockstar’s decision will hurt collecting, game resales, and the business of certain retail chains. Many players see little point in buying a box that only includes a download code and a poster, so they opted to download the game directly onto their consoles instead.

In fact, some retailers protested and refused to sell GTA 6. VGP Video Games Plus, a Canadian video game retailer, said it would only start distributing Rockstar’s game once a proper physical edition with a disc becomes available.

Recently, GameStop’s CEO also criticized GTA 6’s digital launch, although indirectly. During a conversation with Bloomberg, Cohen expressed his dissatisfaction with new video game releases that are exclusively digital.

Without mentioning GTA 6 directly, the executive argued that players should have the right to sell, trade, and lend their games to others, something that isn’t possible when companies sell download codes in boxes. From his perspective, these types of releases only hurt fans and, of course, GameStop’s business.

“When you buy a game, you should be able to sell it, trade it, or lend it to a friend. Certainly, the decision to go completely digital has hurt consumers, and it has also hurt GameStop,” Cohen said.

According to analysts, GTA 6 sold millions of copies during its preorder period, and they expect it to break the records set by previous installments in the franchise. Meanwhile, retailers like GameStop are unhappy that Rockstar isn’t offering a physical edition on disc, as many players chose to download GTA 6 directly onto their consoles instead.

GameStop’s CEO is unhappy with GTA 6’s digital launch.

Physical Media May Be Living on Borrowed Time

The reality is that GTA 6’s digital launch could be just the beginning of the physical format’s eventual disappearance. PlayStation plans to stop producing games on disc in early 2028. We know retailers will continue distributing games for PS5 and the future PS6, but releases will increasingly resemble GTA 6, with download codes inside retail boxes.

Sony explained that most PlayStation sales are digital, so the company will follow its players’ consumption trends and move away from physical releases. The company stated that “the overall preference for digital media far outweighs that for physical discs,” meaning it has no intention of reversing its plans.

Without a doubt, GTA 6’s enormous commercial success will be another nail in the coffin for physical media. Rockstar hasn’t reported the game’s sales performance, but several analysts agree that the latest installment will become one of the best-selling video games in history.

Physical media may be living on borrowed time, and GTA 6’s success could help put an end to it.