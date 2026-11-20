WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Well-known insider NatetheHate suggested that The Game Awards could be the stage chosen to debut the first trailer for The Legend of Zelda movie.

The film is directed by Wes Ball, with Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad serving as producers.

Bo Bragason will play Princess Zelda, while Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will portray Link.

One of Nintendo’s most important projects for next year continues to generate excitement. Although the company has already shared some official glimpses of its upcoming movie based on The Legend of Zelda, there is still plenty of curiosity about what its fantasy world will look like in motion and the direction this adaptation will take.

Now, a new comment from a well-known insider has brought up a possibility that will surely excite fans of the franchise: The Game Awards could be the stage chosen to reveal the movie’s first trailer.

El primer vistazo oficial a la película de The Legend of Zelda

When Will We See the First Trailer for The Legend of Zelda Movie?

The possibility came up after a user asked NatetheHate when he expected the movie’s trailer to be revealed. The insider replied that Sony Pictures probably has an interesting marketing strategy planned for the trailer’s release and mentioned The Game Awards as a potential option.

This is what he had to say:

“Sony must have some kind of clever marketing plan for the trailer’s release. Maybe The Game Awards? It’s hard to know what’s happening with this. I would have expected the trailer to capitalize on the excitement surrounding Zelda in September or around the release of Ocarina of Time.”

It’s important to point out that this is simply a possibility raised by NatetheHate, not a confirmation. So far, neither Nintendo nor Sony Pictures has announced when the movie’s promotional campaign will begin or at which event we will get our first look at the trailer.

La película de The Legend of Zelda será el primer proyecto live-action

What Do We Know About the Zelda Movie?

The film will be titled The Legend of Zelda and will be a live-action production directed by Wes Ball, the filmmaker known for his work on Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad are producing the movie, while Nintendo and Arad Productions are directly involved in the project.

The main cast will feature Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link. For now, Nintendo has not revealed a detailed synopsis or confirmed which video games will serve as the main inspiration for the story.

Another important detail is that Nintendo is financing more than 50% of the movie’s budget, while Sony Pictures Entertainment is handling its worldwide theatrical distribution.

The movie is scheduled to premiere worldwide on April 30, 2027, so there is still time to learn more about this adaptation.

Otra célebre franquicia de Nintendo llegará a los cines el próximo año

Would you like the first trailer for The Legend of Zelda to debut at The Game Awards? What are you hoping to see in this project? Let us know in the comments!

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