After a notoriously rough launch in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 pulled off one of the most impressive turnarounds in gaming history. Today, with a critically acclaimed expansion, a sequel in development, and a hit Netflix anime, the franchise is setting its sights on the big screen.

Although details are scarce, it is known that the project will be helmed by veteran producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, best known for his work on franchises like Transformers and G.I. Joe.

Cyberpunk 2 sigue en desarrollo

Cyberpunk 2077 Live-Action Movie: Production Details Revealed

If any video game is primed for a good film adaptation, it’s Cyberpunk 2077. Built on a genre with deep roots in literature and cinema long before interactive media took off, its world inherently belongs on the big screen.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Paramount has secured a deal to produce a live-action Cyberpunk 2077 feature film, tapping veteran blockbuster producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers, G.I. Joe) to lead the project.

Crucially, CD Projekt RED won’t just be handing over the keys to its intellectual property. Known for fiercely guarding its franchises and maintaining strict quality control over spin-offs, the Polish developer will be actively involved in the production.

While details remain sparse beyond the initial studio deal and production lineup, the announcement has already ignited fan speculation, most notably over whether Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand. Reeves’ original casting as Night City’s legendary anti-corporate rocker was a watershed moment for Hollywood talent in gaming, generating massive hype and critical acclaim.

La secuela de Cyberpunk 2077 avanza en su desarrollo

No confirmed release date has been revealed yet for the Cyberpunk 2077 movie.

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