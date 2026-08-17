More than two decades have passed since the release of The Simpsons: Hit & Run, yet Radical Entertainment’s action-adventure title remains firmly entrenched in the hearts of millions. It is not surprising given that the game is widely regarded as one of the finest Grand Theft Auto-inspired experiences ever made, as well as one of the best Simpsons titles.

Due to this legacy, it’s only natural that fans have long hoped for a modern re-release or sequel. The franchise took center stage at Disney’s D23 event this week, primarily to promote its upcoming feature film slated for 2027 but unexpectedly, the conversation turned to the game during a panel featuring series creator Matt Groening.

With just a few carefully chosen words, Groening ignited fresh excitement among those still dreaming of a comeback for The Simpsons: Hit & Run.

Matt Groening Hints at Possible Return of The Simpsons: Hit & Run

When the original game launched in 2003, it drew widespread acclaim for its ambitious fusion of GTA-style open-world mechanics with the signature humor, characters, and setting of Groening’s animated universe, which by then had already become a global cultural phenomenon.

Released on PS2, Xbox, and GameCube, the title earned glowing reviews from critics, who frequently dubbed it “GTA in Springfield.” Unsurprisingly, fans of the show embraced it for its chaotic gameplay, witty dialogue, and faithful recreation of the series’ beloved town and its residents.

Remarkably, despite its initial success and the current industry trend of remasters, remakes, and ports, The Simpsons: Hit & Run has never received a re-release.

That hope was reignited at D23, where Groening was directly asked about the game’s potential return. His response surprised everyone, suggesting that it was only a matter of time, though he did not say how or when.

“I think the original game is coming back in some form,” Groening told the audience. Moments later, however, Matt Selman, the showrunner of the animated series, interjected with a “or not,” sparking confusion and speculation among fans about what might actually be in the works.

Given the exchange, many enthusiasts now believe Groening may have inadvertently revealed a future announcement. While excitement is palpable, it’s important to note that no official port or remaster has been confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, or PC at this time.

The Simpsons Showrunner Would Also Want a Re-Release

This isn’t the first time Selman has weighed in on a possible re-release. Back in March of this year, he openly expressed his personal desire to see the game return to modern consoles, while avoiding any confirmation of active development.

“Nothing is set in stone,” Selman said at the time. “But what I say about Hit & Run would be: never say never. We know people love it. We know they want it, so that’s good.”

Adding further fuel to the fire is the recent establishment of New Radical Games, a studio founded by former Radical Entertainment veterans Ian Wilkinson and Tim Bennison. The duo aims to revive the creative legacy of the original developer, which was shut down by Activision in 2012.