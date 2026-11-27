WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Destruction AllStars, a PlayStation 5 exclusive, will become completely unplayable after November 25, 2026.

Developer Lucid Games struggled to gain popularity and retain an active player base.

Sony’s broader push into live-service multiplayer titles has hit major roadblocks in recent years.

PlayStation is navigating one of its most turbulent console generations. While PS5 hardware sales remain strong, several of Sony’s first-party releases have stumbled commercially or failed to connect with players, a trend largely driven by its pivot toward live-service games.

Serving as a stark reminder of that misstep, one of the PS5’s earliest launch-window exclusives is about to vanish for good, leaving players less than 24 hours to jump in one final time.

Destruction AllStars Will Disappear Forever on November 25, 2026

Fans following the story will immediately recognize the title: Destruction AllStars, the vehicular combat game that launched in early 2021. Despite debuting as a free PlayStation Plus title, the multiplayer brawler never managed to gain traction.

Developed by Lucid Games, the title earned mixed reviews and currently sits at a lukewarm 62 on Metacritic, underscoring its struggle to win over players. More critically, it couldn’t hold onto the small audience it did attract.

Dwindling player counts eventually forced the studio to populate online matches with AI bots. Rumors even circulated that Destruction AllStars would drop its premium price tag and transition to a free-to-play model in hopes of drawing a bigger crowd.

That never happened. In 2022, the developers reaffirmed their commitment to the game and teased upcoming content, but those efforts weren’t enough to make the project financially sustainable, ultimately sealing its fate.

In May 2026, Sony and Lucid Games delisted Destruction AllStars from the PlayStation Store, preventing new players from purchasing it or adding it to their digital libraries. At the same time, the companies disabled microtransactions and took the online servers offline.

While online matchmaking was cut off, players could still access offline single-player modes, but that is coming to an end. As announced earlier this year, official support concludes on November 25, 2026, after which the game will cease functioning altogether.

In its original sunset notice, Sony Interactive Entertainment noted that single-player arcade challenges “might” remain accessible after support ends, though players should expect technical issues and broken features. For all practical purposes, this is the end for Destruction AllStars.

Playstation’s Live-Service Struggles

Destruction AllStars is far from the only Sony Interactive Entertainment release that failed to cultivate a lasting community. The publisher’s heavy investment in live-service multiplayer experiences has largely backfired, and the results have been negative so far.

Sony previously pulled the plug on The Last of Us standalone multiplayer project despite years of advanced development, abruptly canceled an online God of War spin-off alongside other unannounced titles, and officially axed FairGame$ in early November 2026.

Yet PlayStation’s highest-profile stumble remains Concord. The competitive shooter quickly became an internet punchline, shutting down its servers just two weeks after launch and racking up massive financial losses. Even after that historic setback, Sony continues to pursue live-service releases.

Another recent entrant, Bungie’s extraction shooter Marathon, has managed to foster a dedicated niche following, though it continues to struggle with broader mainstream appeal.

Were you a fan of Destruction AllStars? Share your thoughts in the comments below.