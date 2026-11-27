WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Grand Theft Auto 6 became the highest-rated game on Metacritic, despite some criticism regarding technical issues and design choices.

The title was quickly targeted by a user review-bombing campaign.

In retaliation, Rockstar Games fans began flooding classic titles like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Soul Calibur with negative scores.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is no stranger to controversy, and GTA 6 is proving to be no exception. This latest uproar, however, has taken a strange turn spilling over to indirectly affect classic video games that have nothing to do with the Vice City-set sandbox.

As the open-world blockbuster contends with a wave of negative user scores, some fans of the Rockstar Games franchise have gone on the offensive, posting dozens of poor reviews for all-time classics like the Nintendo 64’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Super Mario Galaxy 2.

Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Soul Calibur, and Other Classics Targeted

After a wait of more than 13 years, Grand Theft Auto 6 finally arrived in stores on November 19, 2026. The game launched to widespread critical acclaim, earning a near-perfect Metascore of 99 and cementing its place as the highest-rated title of all time on the platform.

Early fan reactions on social media were positive, with players praising the living, breathing open world, the emotional dynamic between the protagonists, and the updated gameplay mechanics. Soon after, however, the new installment began drawing criticism over its technical performance and certain design decisions.

In a surprising turn, GTA 6 became the target of a review-bombing campaign on Metacritic, accumulating hundreds of overwhelmingly negative and exaggerated reviews. As a result, it currently holds a lackluster user score of just 5.7. While that is a slight recovery from the 4.9 it sat at a couple of days ago, it remains a far cry from its 99 critic score.

Alongside genuine critiques of the game’s narrative pacing, mission design, and technical hiccups, the user section has been flooded with excessive complaints lashing out against perceived “woke propaganda.” Regardless of the source, die-hard fans of the Rockstar franchise refused to sit idly by.

According to reports, classic titles including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Soul Calibur, and Super Mario Galaxy 2 began receiving a surge of negative reviews shortly after GTA 6’s release, with many users explicitly referencing the new sandbox title in their posts.

“GTA 6 has better graphics, losers,” reads one recent review for Zelda: Ocarina of Time. “Since they review bombed Grand Theft Auto 6, I suppose we should retaliate,” wrote another user who gave the N64 classic a zero.

Soul Calibur, the landmark 1999 fighting game, hasn’t been spared either. “This mediocre game was dethroned by GTA 6 with a 99 on Metacritic. Grand Theft Auto 6 is number 1, and now Soul Calibur is in third place. Hahaha, what a beatdown!” reads a user review posted on November 23.

Soul Calibur and Zelda Fans Push Back

While a handful of the negative reviews aimed at Grand Theft Auto 6 late last week directly mentioned The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and other older titles, the vast majority of the backlash came from culture-war grievances or legitimate player complaints.

In response, fans of Zelda, Soul Calibur, Super Mario Galaxy 2, and other affected games rallied to defend their favorites, flooding Metacritic with perfect scores to counteract the retaliatory review bombing.

“Soul Calibur is a great fighting game; it hasn’t done anything wrong, yet it seems to be the victim of review bombing by GTA 6 fans. Come on, Metacritic, shouldn’t you intervene?” wrote one fan alongside a 10/10 score. “GTA 6 has no point of comparison. This game laid the foundation for all open-world titles,” added another user defending Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Ultimately, the back-and-forth has no bearing on the games’ official critic scores, which remain unchanged. Still, the incident serves as a clear warning sign for Metacritic to step in and implement stricter safeguards to prevent users from posting bad-faith reviews that ultimately hold little value.

What do you make of these review-bombing campaigns? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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