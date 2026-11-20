WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Thousands of Xbox players in Mexico used the New Zealand trick to play GTA 6 before its official release in their region.

More than 2 million people used this method in the United States and the United Kingdom to access the game early.

Rockstar Games’ staggered release strategy created significant time differences between regions.

Grand Theft Auto 6, the most anticipated game in history, is finally available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Despite waiting 13 years, many fans simply couldn’t wait a few more hours and used a trick to play the game before its official release in their countries.

Interestingly, according to a new report, more than 2 million people used this method to save themselves a couple of hours and begin their adventure through Vice City ahead of schedule.

GTA 6’s Staggered Launch Causes Chaos Among Players

Without a doubt, GTA 6’s launch was unique for several reasons. For some reason, Rockstar Games opted for a staggered release schedule based on time zones, unlike what happens with most video games, which debut simultaneously around the world.

Grand Theft Auto 6 officially launched at midnight on November 19 worldwide, but the release date differed depending on each region’s local time. It’s possible the developers chose this system to avoid overwhelming their servers. Whatever the reason, the decision created significant differences between regions.

New Zealand was the first country to welcome the release of the crime-themed video game, allowing players there to access it up to 16 hours before people in the United States, Mexico, and other territories. Naturally, some fans weren’t willing to wait that long while watching others enjoy the game.

Instead of simply waiting for their turn, players in certain regions decided to use the so-called “New Zealand trick.” As its name suggests, this method involves changing a console’s region to take advantage of the time difference and start playing before midnight in their actual countries.

The process is quite simple, as Xbox players can change their console’s location without much trouble. PlayStation 5 users, on the other hand, had a harder time because they needed to create a New Zealand PSN account and use a compatible payment method to purchase a copy of Grand Theft Auto 6.

However, there were concerns that using this trick could result in a suspension or ban. Those fears were not unfounded, as Microsoft’s Terms and Conditions prohibit changing regions. Nevertheless, the fear of encountering spoilers convinced thousands of fans to ignore those warnings.

New Zealand players were the first in the world to play Grand Theft Auto 6 on launch day.

Millions of Players Changed Their Xbox Region to Play Grand Theft Auto 6 Early

According to data from analytics firm Ampere Analysis, approximately 1.5 million Xbox players in the United States and 600,000 in the United Kingdom temporarily changed their console regions to access Rockstar Games’ latest installment ahead of schedule.

That brings the total to approximately 2 million Microsoft console players who briefly moved to New Zealand for GTA 6’s launch. Interestingly, that figure represents more than a third of the country’s actual population.

Of course, players in the United Kingdom and the United States weren’t the only ones who joined this trend. According to Ampere Analysis, 200,000 Xbox users in Canada also changed their console regions, while 100,000 people in Mexico did exactly the same.

These figures highlight how easy it is to change an Xbox region to take advantage of time zone differences. For now, it’s unknown whether Microsoft will punish or ban players who used this trick.

Finally, the report reveals that only 100,000 PlayStation players in the United States went through the entire process of creating a New Zealand account to play Grand Theft Auto 6 a few hours before its official release in that region.

Xbox users could simply change their location to play Grand Theft 6 early.

But tell us: Were you one of the players who used this trick? Was it worth it? Let us know in the comments!