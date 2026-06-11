The Destiny community is navigating a period of uncertainty. On Tuesday, Bungie released Monument of Triumph, the final expansion for Destiny 2, effectively marking the end of the game’s live-service story.

The conclusion came earlier than originally planned. Bungie had intended to deliver more content, but lackluster results and PlayStation’s waning patience following its $3.6 billion acquisition of the studio years ago have forced an early finish.

Despite the disappointment, players made good on their threat to flood the servers on launch day. The resulting surge in concurrent players demonstrated numbers that, had they been consistent over time, might have charted a very different course for the franchise.

Destiny 2 Fans Rally Against Bungie and PlayStation

As warned weeks in advance, Destiny 2 players coordinated a simultaneous login following the release of Monument of Triumph. Immediately after maintenance ended and the expansion went live, over 150,000 players attempted to access the game at once, causing servers to crash.

At the time of writing, SteamDB data shows Destiny 2 with 166,326 concurrent players, peaking at 167,032 over the past 24 hours.

The mass gathering serves two purposes: protesting Bungie and PlayStation’s decision to conclude the game’s current storyline and paying tribute to an online experience that has endured for 9 years.

While servers will remain operational and Destiny 2 will stay active, no further expansions are planned. The lack of clarity about the franchise’s future has fans deeply concerned.

Hours before the expansion launched, the game’s official X account posted a message thanking players:

What Lies Ahead for Bungie and Destiny?

It is widely understood that Sony’s acquisition of Bungie has not yielded the expected success. Destiny 2’s trajectory under PlayStation has been marked by highs and lows, even as the Japanese company pushes for ambitious revenue and profit targets.

In May of last year, Bungie announced the end of major content updates for Destiny 2 and confirmed it would shift focus to Marathon, its upcoming extraction shooter.

However, a report from journalist Jason Schreier raised alarms by revealing that Destiny 3 is not in development, that Sony has rejected several new game proposals from Bungie, and that the studio’s future now hinges largely on Marathon’s performance.

The community has responded with various forms of protest, united in their desire to see the franchise continue and Destiny 3 become a reality. For now, however, no clear picture has emerged of what the coming months hold for the company.

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