Thanks to the success of recent hits like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, The Last of Us, and Fallout, video game adaptations have surged in popularity. The Devil May Cry anime is the latest to join this trend, though it quickly divided fan opinion but despite the controversy, the show proved to be a massive success and has already been greenlit for its third and final season.

In an official statement, showrunner Adi Shankar confirmed that Dante’s story will continue and reach its climax in the upcoming episodes. While he was careful not to reveal a release window, he did share the philosophy driving this ambitious project, inspired by the Capcom saga.

A Surprise Hit Amid Fan Backlash

The first season of the series premiered in April 2025. While critics and general audiences received it warmly, many longtime fans voiced their disappointment over changes to Dante’s personality and other key elements of the franchise.

Still, the show performed remarkably well on Netflix. The debut season racked up 21.7 million views within its first few months on the platform.

A similar pattern played out with Season 2, which launched on May 12, 2026. Hardcore fans once again criticized the story and character portrayals, but reviews from the press and casual viewers remained largely positive. The second season has already garnered 6.4 million views in less than a month.

Capcom also reported that the animated series helped push Devil May Cry 5 past 10 million units sold, further underscoring the show’s commercial impact.

Devil May Cry Season 3 Confirmed

In a press release, Adi Shankar confirmed that the show will return for its third season. While no release window has been announced, he offered insight into his long-term vision.

Shankar revealed that he always conceived the Netflix series as a “cinematic trilogy disguised as a TV show.” He structured the three seasons as “Hell,” “Purgatory,” and “Paradise”, together forming what he calls the Force Edge Saga. “This was always Dante’s Divine Comedy with guns and a red coat,” he said.

Studio Mir will return to handle animation, with Johnny Yong Bosch reprising his role as Dante. Scout Taylor-Compton will once again voice Lady, and Robbie Daymond will return as Vergil, who made his first appearance in Season 2.

“I set out to prove that video game adaptations do not have to be flavorless corporate sludge assembled in a content factory by emotionally vacant brand managers who secretly loathe the source material,” Shankar said.

What do you think of the news? Are you a fan of this take on the Devil May Cry story? Let us know in the comments.