DOOM Eternal and High on Life will be available free on PC for all players who meet a simple requirement. The idea of securing two of the decade’s most successful first-person shooters at no extra cost is appealing on its own, but players will also be able to redeem 9 additional titles.

In total, some players will have the opportunity to claim 11 video games throughout September 2026. While fans will need to wait a few more days for the second installment in id Software’s new trilogy and other entries on the list, 5 games are already available for free right now.

DOOM Eternal, High on Life, and Other Titles Will Be Free on PC

Subscription services have grown increasingly expensive in recent years, a reality that strains the budgets of users worldwide. That’s why it’s so important to take full advantage of every benefit these programs offer.

As such, it is surprising how many people remain unaware that their Amazon Prime membership also provides access at no additional cost to the perks of Prime Gaming, the company’s video game-focused complement. Although the program no longer exists under that name, all of its features remain available through Amazon Luna.

Each month, the service offers a collection of free PC games to all subscribers. In August, members with an active subscription had the chance to claim the soulslike Steelrising and 8 other titles at no cost.

In September, Prime Gaming is raising the stakes by giving away one of the best shooters of the decade: DOOM Eternal, the second entry in the new trilogy of the action saga that began in 2016. The game refined every aspect of its predecessor, earning an 88 on Metacritic and a Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards.

Fans of comedy are in luck as well, as the subscription program will also give away High on Life, the humorous FPS developed by Squanch Games, the studio co-founded by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland. Though it received mixed reviews, it proved popular among players

These games will be available free on PC later this month, but fans can already enjoy their membership benefits as 5 titles are already available at no cost. Perhaps the most notable is DOOM + DOOM II, a bundle containing the first two entries in the franchise.

Here’s How Easy and Quick It Is to Claim the New Free PC Games

As noted, a few requirements must be met to get these games. The most important is holding an active Amazon Prime subscription. Fortunately, keeping the subscription is not necessary as the games are yours to keep forever as long as you claim them during the promotional period.

Because Amazon Prime is one of the most popular services, offering access to the Prime Video catalog and extras such as free shipping in the online store, you may already be subscribed and able to take full advantage of Prime Gaming.

The second requirement is having an active account on the major PC storefronts. The program provides a code that must be redeemed on GOG, the Epic Games Store, the Amazon Games app, the Microsoft Store, or other platforms, depending on the title.

Below is the complete list of the 11 games that will be available free in September through Prime Gaming:

War Hospital — Available now (Epic Games Store)

Just Die Already — Available now (Epic Games Store)

Drop Duchy — Available now (Epic Games Store)

DOOM + DOOM II — Available now (GOG)

Botany Manor — Available now (Epic Games Store)

DOOM Eternal — September 17 (Microsoft Store)

Rims Racing — September 17 (Epic Games Store)

Wall World 2 — September 17 (Amazon Games App)

Hue — September 24 (Epic Games Store)

The Da Vinci Cryptex — September 24 (Legacy Games)

High on Life — September 24 (Epic Games Store)

What do you think about this promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments below.