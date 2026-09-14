Out of nowhere, subscription services swept through the gaming industry and became an integral part of the business model for numerous companies. Today, it is simply impossible to imagine gaming without Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, or even Nintendo Switch Online.

Ultimately, these paid programs became relatively affordable alternatives for players who wanted to sample as many games as possible without making a significant financial commitment.

Many Players Are Canceling Service Subscriptions Due To High Prices

In recent years, however, many of these services have undergone price increases and have become increasingly less affordable. Naturally, a large number of users have found themselves forced to cancel their memberships due to the higher costs.

This was revealed by analyst Mat Piscatella, senior director at the video game firm Circana. In a new report shared on social media, he noted that the price of subscription services has become one of the leading causes behind cancellations, at least in the United States.

According to a recent survey examining consumer perspectives on the future of the video game industry, more than 40% of those who decided not to renew a monthly subscription to Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, or Nintendo Switch Online in recent months in the U.S. cited price as the primary reason.

In a follow-up post, Piscatella clarified that this data does not indicate that more people canceled their memberships in recent months. Rather, it simply shows that players tend to blame high prices when canceling their subscription instead of a limited game catalog or a lack of benefits.

A large percentage of respondents chose the option stating: “I couldn’t justify the cost of the subscription in my budget, but I liked the service.” This makes it clear that players are deciding not to renew their memberships because of high prices, even when they enjoy the game library and other benefits.

Subscription Services Are More Expensive Than Ever

A growing number of American users are being forced to cancel their monthly gaming memberships due to high costs.

The survey reveals that 50% of players who canceled their Nintendo Switch Online subscription did so because of the high price, a significant increase from the 40% recorded at the beginning of this year. Meanwhile, 40% of those who canceled their Xbox Game Pass Essential and PS Plus memberships cited cost as the main reason, up from 37% in the first quarter.

These are highly interesting data points that allow us to analyze the consumption habits of players in the United States, though they are far from surprising. After all, nearly every gaming service has experienced some form of price increase in recent years.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus became more expensive in 2025, and this year it saw yet another increase across all tiers due to difficult market conditions. Xbox Game Pass is no exception either, as the cost of subscriptions to Microsoft’s service nearly doubled last year.

Asha Sharma, the brand’s new director, reversed that decision, but as a consequence, new Call of Duty releases will no longer arrive on the paid program.

Have you also canceled a subscription due to high prices? Share your thoughts in the comments below.