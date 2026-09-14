Steam is arguably the most widely used PC gaming platform in the world, thanks to its frequent sales and promotions. Like any major storefront, however, it must adapt to the legal regulations of each country in which it operates. Unfortunately, new age restrictions have now been introduced, and many players have already been affected.

These measures were imposed in only one country, following a new law that took effect this year. The issue is that users in that region must now verify their age if they wish to purchase some of the market’s most popular releases, and doing so requires a valid credit card.

Valve Imposes New Age Restrictions on Steam, Blocking Access to Several Games

Users in Mexico, the rest of Latin America, the United States, and other countries can breathe easy. This new requirement applies only to Australia, and for now, it seems Valve has no plans to implement similar rules in other territories.

The new guidelines stem from the Online Safety Act 2021, which mandates that all video game platforms require users to prove they are over 18 years old in order to access titles rated R18+ or MA15+ by the country’s Classification Board.

The law officially took effect in March of this year, and Valve has finally made the corresponding changes to Steam. Players residing in Australia must now confirm they are old enough to access the store pages of highly popular titles such as The Last of Us Part II, Resident Evil Requiem, and Cyberpunk 2077.

It is easy to understand why the Online Safety Act has generated considerable controversy in the United Kingdom and Australia, as many nations require users to submit photographs or other biometric data to verify they are over 18. To avoid any controversy, Valve opted for a different approach.

Specifically, Steam currently offers only one method of age verification: linking a credit card to the account. However, this comes with its own set of drawbacks, and the community has already voiced its disappointment and concern across the Internet.

Players Without Credit Cards Are Unable to Purchase Several Different Games on Steam

While some users reported being able to satisfy the requirement by linking a debit card or even a PayPal account, it appears that the only reliable solution is to follow Valve’s instructions and use a credit card.

Users who fail to verify their age will encounter the following warning message when attempting to access certain games:

“Valve is required by the Age-Restricted Material App Distribution Services Code to verify that you are 18 or older before accessing mature content. If you wish to do so, please add a valid Australian credit card to your account and afterwards update the Mature Content Preferences.”

The problem is that many players residing in Australia do not have a credit card for one reason or another. The company also appears to disregard account longevity, as numerous users report that the platform restricted their access despite having created their Steam profiles more than 20 years ago.

“I am 43 years old and my Steam account dates back to its earliest days,” one person commented on social media. “So basically, I can’t view certain games on my 22-year-old account because I’m financially stable enough not to depend on a credit card?” another player remarked ironically.

According to reports, credit card adoption is not particularly widespread in Australia, unlike in the United States and other regions. It is estimated that only about half of Australian consumers own one, and such cards are even less common among young people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Despite the negative reaction from fans in that country, Valve has remained silent on the matter, and it is unknown whether the company will offer alternatives for affected users.

Do you believe similar measures will reach the United States or Latin America? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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