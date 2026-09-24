Dragon Ball continues to hold a cherished place in the hearts of anime fans worldwide, remaining as relevant as ever through a steady stream of annual releases. While enthusiasts eagerly await the franchise’s next animated chapter, several parallel projects are already taking shape including a highly anticipated collaboration.

Although the initial announcement was brief, early indicators point to a launch focused on the foundational era of the Toei Animation series. This direction opens the door for upcoming collectibles inspired by iconic early characters, including young Goku, Bulma, and Yamcha.

LEGO Prepares New Crossover with Dragon Ball

Specifically, Akira Toriyama’s celebrated universe is partnering with LEGO, the renowned Danish toy and collectible brand. Rumors of a joint project first surfaced in late July following a series of industry leaks.

After months of anticipation, official confirmation has finally arrived. A short promotional teaser validates that a Dragon Ball LEGO collection is officially in production, and while technical specifications remain sparse, the initial visuals offer valuable hints about what fans can expect.

The teaser opens with a sequence featuring the seven legendary Dragon Balls. As the final sphere comes into focus, the group illuminates, transitioning into the franchise’s official logo and important detail is unveiled.

While industry observers expected a line centered on Dragon Ball Z, the franchise’s most globally recognizable era, the teaser prominently features the logo of the original series, which chronicles Goku’s early journeys alongside Bulma, Krillin, Yamcha, and Master Roshi.

Pending formal confirmation, evidence suggests the initial LEGO model will celebrate the anime’s debut season. Given the promotional focus on the dragon balls, speculation centers on a flagship build modeled after the wish-granting dragon, Shenron.

The preview concludes with LEGO’s signature “Adults Welcome” branding, indicating an ambitious, high-piece-count build designed for mature collectors. However, official product photography, minifigure counts, and exact release dates have not yet been disclosed.

Leaks Detail Upcoming LEGO Dragon Ball Set Specifications

It remains unconfirmed whether LEGO plans an extended, multi-set product line or a single offering. Nonetheless, recent retail leaks provide additional context regarding the scale of the upcoming release.

Initial reports indicate the debut build will showcase Shenron, the legendary dragon summoned upon gathering all seven Dragon Balls. As one of the franchise’s most central and visually striking figures, Shenron represents an important part of the story.

Leaked listings suggest the set will contain approximately 1,760 pieces alongside exclusive minifigures of Goku, the Flying Nimbus, and the Dragon Balls themselves. Expected to retail for $199.99 USD, the set is clearly positioned as a premium offering for dedicated fans.

A secondary report from Brick Built Blog claims the Shenron build will be the first of a broader lineup, with up to 9 distinct sets designed to recreate memorable locations and key narrative moments from the series.

While these reports await official verification, fans also have new animation content on the horizon. The franchise is scheduled to return in 2026 with Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, a reimagining of the 2015 anime’s opening arcs featuring updated animation and altered story elements.

The refreshed series will officially premiere in October 2026, with an advance screening planned for attendees at an upcoming promotional event.

What do you think about this LEGO collaboration? Are you thrilled? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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