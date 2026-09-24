While PlayStation maintains strong financial health, the company recently faced substantial public backlash following a series of controversial announcements. Amid efforts to navigate this media crisis, Sony appears to have launched a new rewards program.

According to early reports, a newly discovered store feature currently appearing for select users in specific regions grants digital wallet credit upon purchasing qualifying games. Though Sony has yet to formally announce the initiative, it could replace the failed PlayStation Stars program.

New PlayStation Rewards Program Would Give Players Credit

The backlash stems largely from Sony’s decision to phase out physical game production, announcing that it will cease disc-based releases by 2028. Moving both first-party exclusives and third-party software exclusively to digital formats effectively cements the PlayStation Store as the sole distribution channel across the platform’s ecosystem, a move that has alarmed the community and drawn criticism from lawmakers, in countries like Mexico, over potential monopolistic practices.

In order to quell fears, Sony appears to be introducing direct monetary incentives on digital purchases. PS5 users recently noticed a distinct tag reading “includes wallet credit” on several store listings, including upcoming titles such as Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy and Star Wars Zero Company.

While Sony has not clarified whether the credit system will extend to the broader catalog or remain tied to specific games, community reports indicate that a select group of games currently grant up to $10 USD in bonus wallet credit, including:

Halloween: The Game

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2

Mortal Shell 2

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Star Wars Zero Company

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Following PlayStation Stars Failure, Sony Could Launch New Rewards Program

Forum users confirmed the functionality with screenshots of store pages for The Blood of Dawnwalker, showing that both the Standard Edition and Eclipse Edition display the wallet credit notice. Further details in the listing indicate that the current promotional offer is scheduled to run through September 29, 2026.

It remains uncertain whether this initiative is temporary or the launch of a new program. Currently restricted to US store accounts, players in Latin America and other regions will have to wait for official confirmation to see if the offer expands globally.

Sony remains silent on the matter and has yet to formally announce a system that allows players to earn free credit with every purchase.

Rumors first surfaced in early 2026 when the PlayStation community spotted a mysterious app titled “Wallet Credit” on the PS Store, where it remains listed without a release date. At the time, speculation suggested it might simply be a feature allowing users to reload their store balances.

It is still unclear whether that app is tied to this alleged new rewards program, or if the system is intended to replace PlayStation Stars. The challenge-based points program was widely considered a failure and is set to shut down at the end of 2026.

What do you think? Would you want this new rewards program to exist on the PS Store? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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