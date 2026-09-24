Gears of War: E-Day stands as one of Xbox’s most critical upcoming exclusive titles, with anticipation reaching a fever pitch ahead of its imminent arrival. However, bad news has emerged just as it is about to be released, making its actual future uncertain.

As it turns out, an important executive from The Coalition behind the game was abruptly terminated during the latest wave of mass layoffs sweeping through Microsoft’s gaming operations. To make things even more depressing, the executive had publicly celebrated the game’s debut only days prior to losing his role.

Gears of War: E-Day’s Director Has Been Fired

Earlier this year, Xbox chief Asha Sharma succeeded Phil Spencer and quickly warned of major organizational shifts due to the company’s dire financial situation. Those restructuring plans manifested over the summer with thousands of positions eliminated, beginning with a massive round of over 1,000 job cuts in July.

A second wave of restructuring officially took effect on September 22, 2026, eliminating more than 200 additional roles across multiple internal development studios. Alongside team consolidations, Microsoft confirmed that the Halo franchise would be managed by Activision.

The latest workforce reductions did not spare developer The Coalition or its flagship title, Gears of War: E-Day. In a public post on LinkedIn, narrative director Juan Vaca confirmed his position had been eliminated in the company’s latest purge.

“I am part of this round of Microsoft Layoffs and am open to new opportunities in games/film/TV. If your team needs a director/storyteller please reach out,” he wrote.

After joining The Coalition in 2022, Vaca was charged with “guiding narrative teams and cross-discipline groups through the process of building a story from concept to execution”. His guidance was instrumental in shaping the story and thematic vision for the new Gears of War game.

While exact figures remain unconfirmed, sources familiar with the situation indicate that only a small number of personnel at The Coalition were affected by non-restructuring departures.

Juan Vaca Is Laid Off Right Before Gear of War: E-Day’s Debut

Microsoft has yet to comment on Vaca’s exit, though internal reports confirm the current schedule for Gears of War: E-Day remains unaffected, keeping it on track for an early October release.

The news comes less than a week after Vaca announced on September 17 that the project had officially gone Gold, signaling the end of active development.

“Gears of War: E-day has gone Gold. Excited for the world to see what the whole team’s been cooking,” Vaca shared at the time, unaware that his tenure would end in just a week.

While the upcoming launch starring series icons Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago remains intact, Microsoft has offered no clues on what lies ahead for the series. However, it’s certain that Juan Vaca won’t participate in the upcoming project by The Coalition, and his firing’s long-term effects remain to be seen.

What do you think about this scandal? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Gears of War: E-Day is set to launch on October 6, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, with early access opening on October 1. For more news on the franchise, click here.