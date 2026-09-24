As anticipation builds for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on November 19, 2026, Rockstar Games is already taking proactive measures regarding player-created content for its eventual PC launch.

We are, of course, talking about mods. These new regulations are imposed on Rockstar’s existing PC catalog, including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V. And it seems these guidelines will continue to be enforced when GTA VI is inevitably released on PC.

Rockstar Publishes New Modding Guidelines for GTA and Red Dead Redemption Modders

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have long maintained a complex relationship with the modding community. Although the studios do not outright prohibit fan initiatives, recent years have seen numerous high-profile community projects shut down following legal intervention from the rights holders.

The updated guidelines, originally issued in mid-September, have recently gained widespread attention as players unpack their full scope. The framework explicitly covers any unauthorized modification or creation involving scripts, code, tools, maps, vehicles, NPCs, weapons, clothing, or general assets.

Under the company’s updated Terms of Service, mods are categorized as User-Generated Content (UGC) and must strictly comply with a series of strict rules. These rules apply to all GTA series, Red Dead Redemption, and the upcoming GTA VI.

Rockstar defended the policy shift by emphasizing its right as a creator to safeguard its intellectual property and dictate how its titles and brands are utilized. Here

Rockstar Games Publishes New Rules Limiting PC Mods

The first section focuses on maintaining narrative and canon integrity, explicitly prohibiting mods that alter official storylines, missions, or character arcs. Additionally, importing maps, characters, or assets from other titles into a Rockstar game is banned, while multiplayer modifications are restricted entirely to the official Rockstar Creator platform. Creating modifications through non-official hardware is also forbidden.

Intellectual property enforcement forms the second section, outright banning cheat menus or software, multiplayer interference tools, and the unauthorized use of Rockstar trademarks to market custom servers, mods, projects, etc.

The policy also forbids incorporating third-party copyrighted materials such as art, characters, music, and logos, as well as reusing official voice-acting performances from any of the studio’s games.

The third section strictly bans mods that contain offensive material, foster toxicity, or harm the player experience. Finally, monetization is heavily restricted to Rockstar-approved digital channels and mods must comply with all laws, rules, and policies. An explicit ban on loot boxes, gacha mechanics, NFTs, and custom virtual currencies is also being enforced.

These newly defined parameters establish a clear baseline for current titles and set firm expectations for Grand Theft Auto VI. While a PC port has yet to receive an official launch date, industry rumors suggest it may arrive sooner than previous entries.

What do you think about these guidelines? Do you think they will limit players who want to create their own mods? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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