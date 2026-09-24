The Resident Evil franchise continues to enjoy a remarkable surge in momentum. Following the successful launch of its ninth mainline installment earlier this year and the recent debut of a successful live-action film adaptation, Capcom appeared poised to maintain its winning streak with the upcoming remake of Code Veronica. But it seems this project will take a while to arrive.

According to a reputable industry source, the remake of the 2000 survival horror staple has encountered an internal delay prompted by sudden structural adjustments. If these reports prove accurate, players will face an extended wait before stepping back into the shoes of Claire Redfield.

Resident Evil Veronica Reportedly Pushed to Late 2027

Capcom formally unveiled the classic remake during the Summer Game Fest 2026 showcase, debuting a brief teaser centered on Claire Redfield and confirming a target release for next year.

Because Capcom remained tight-lipped regarding specific timeline details, reports projected a debut in the first half of 2027, which aligns with the franchise’s release history.

For context, Resident Evil Village launched in May 2021, followed by the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 4 remake in March 2023. Most recently, Resident Evil Requiem, featuring Leon S. Kennedy alongside Grace Ashcroft, arrived in stores in February 2026.

Unfortunately, updated reports suggest that fans will have to wait longer than they probably expected to play Claire Redfield’s classic adventure. Prominent insider AestheticGamer disclosed this week that project timelines have been pushed back, targeting an autumn 2027 release instead.

The informant, widely known as Dusk Golem, shared via social channels that 3 separate sources provided corroborating accounts. While he noted that he has not independently verified the claims through official channels, he expressed growing confidence in a late 2027 debut.

AestheticGamer further noted that an internal delay would logically explain Capcom’s decision to omit the title from recent Gamescom and Tokyo Game Show lineups, events where the publisher typically showcases upcoming entries nearing completion.

Resident Evil Veronica to Be Delayed Due to Last-Minute Adjustments

Expressing confidence in the origin of the leak while advising fans to remain cautious, Dusk Golem admitted that while the information was relayed indirectly, he believes it is credible.

The insider highlighted that Capcom had already begun implementing “last-minute changes” to Resident Evil Veronica, and the scale of those modifications appears to have expanded. As such, the team requires additional development time to realize its updated design goals.

Concrete details regarding the remake remain scarce, though rumors suggest the title may feature substantial narrative and gameplay revisions compared to its 2000 counterpart. Thus far, Capcom has only verified that the project will mirror recent remakes by adopting a modern third person POV.

Ultimately, AestheticGamer clarified that shifting internal targets cannot be categorized as an official delay, as Capcom never publicly committed to a precise launch window. For now, the publisher has only confirmed that the title is slated to arrive in 2027 across PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Do you think the game will be delayed? Would you mind waiting a few months to play it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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