Despite earlier technical hurdles, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO continues to hold its ground as one of the franchise’s most popular title releases. To maintain long-term community engagement, free updates and paid downloadable content for this game has been revealed for 2026 and 2027.

Celebrating the 2nd anniversary of the Budokai Tenkaichi spiritual successor, Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft outlined a comprehensive schedule of upcoming game modes, single-player challenges, and platform releases, highlighted by the confirmation of a brand-new playable DLC character.

Originally launched in October 2024 to massive commercial success, Sparking! ZERO has surpassed 5 million units sold worldwide and it seems the team wants to sustain that momentum over the coming years.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Will Have New Game Modes

Spike Chunsoft’s upcoming update schedule rolls out in staggered phases across platforms. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players will receive updates first, followed by subsequent releases for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Fall 2026 kicks off with a brand-new legendary battle featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta. Around the same time, Nintendo console players will get a similar event, though their fight pits them against the Dragon Ball Super version of Frieza.

The game’s first major free update arrives this winter across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. Headlining the patch is the Tower of Power, a new single-player mode where players climb floors by defeating progressively tougher opponents. Clearing the tower rewards players with an exclusive customization item that changes their Ki charge visual effects.

Looking ahead to Spring 2027, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will receive an online variant of the Tower of Power. This co-op mode allows up to five players to team up and take turns battling opponents.

Spring will also bring Mission 100 SP and Survival Mode SP, enhanced variants of existing challenges built specifically for custom characters built through the Limit Breaker Journey single-player progression system (introduced in the summer expansion).

Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft confirmed that none of these new modes will require purchasing the Super Limit-Breaking NEO DLC.

The major DLC package featuring over 30 playable characters alongside the Limit Breaker Journey mode will land on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in Spring 2027. Both hybrid consoles will also receive the standard Mission 100 and Survival modes during the same window.

A New DLC Character and Cross-Play Will Be Coming to Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO in 2027

The roadmap outlines even more substantial content planned after Summer 2027:

First, the company confirmed that cross-play beta testing will finally take place, allowing users across different platforms to play together. However, these initial test sessions will be limited to PS5, Xbox, and PC (via Steam). It remains unknown whether the feature will eventually come to the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2.

Crucially, testing won’t begin until after Summer 2027, signaling that a full release is still a long way off. Despite the wait, the news has thrilled fans hoping this addition will finally resolve one of Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO’s biggest flaws: painfully long matchmaking times.

The fighting game will also receive a new paid DLC fighter after Summer 2027, though Bandai Namco has kept the character’s identity under wraps.

Nintendo Switch players will also gain access to both versions of the Tower of Power, alongside Mission 100 SP and Survival Mode SP, during the same timeframe. This ambitious roadmap reinforces Spike Chunsoft’s commitment to supporting the game for the long haul.

This update follows recent rumors suggesting the spiritual successor to Budokai Tenkaichi 3 will add over 20 new characters including fan favorites like Bio-Broly, Arale, and Cyborg Tao Pai Pai, though the developers have yet to verify these claims.

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