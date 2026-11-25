WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Sony registered a patent suggesting that the PlayStation 6 controller could feature a new button.

The controller would allow players to switch between multiple graphics settings simultaneously, making it easier to customize their visual preferences.

The patent also describes technology that dynamically adjusts graphical quality.

Several Sony patents have given us clues about the innovations that could arrive with the PlayStation 6. Some documents have also revealed details about the next-generation console’s potential controller, which would theoretically be called the DualSense 2.

A new patent has just revealed another interesting detail about the controller, suggesting it could include a button unlike anything seen on previous PlayStation controllers. Its function would be related to the visual presentation of games, something graphics enthusiasts will undoubtedly appreciate.

Sony Patent Offers Clues About a New PlayStation 6 Controller Feature

Sony’s next console doesn’t have a release window yet, but many expect it to be revealed sometime in 2027 and launch in 2028. The company has remained silent about its PlayStation 6 plans, although several patents have revealed some of the surprises it could be preparing.

A recently uncovered document offers new details about what could be the PS6 controller. The most interesting part is that the device would supposedly include a new button with an unexpected function related to the console’s graphics settings.

The controller would feature a dedicated button for switching between the different graphical quality modes available on the console. This would allow players to quickly and easily adjust how games look on PS6 without having to navigate through menus.

The patent describes “a device for quickly and manually switching between quality modes.” The button would allow users to “switch from a first quality mode to a second quality mode” intuitively and without interruptions.

The feature would be connected to Adaptive Visual Quality technology, which, according to Wccftech, “takes 2 consecutive frames, calculates the pixel-by-pixel difference, and selects a new rendering configuration based on that difference.”

The PS6 controller would allow players to adjust several graphical settings simultaneously. This would let them choose the quality mode that best suits their preferences.

“The application renderer is configured to render in the first quality mode and switch to rendering in the second quality mode when a signal is received from the controller’s dedicated button. The renderer is configured to interpolate between the rendering configuration values of the first and second quality modes over a period of time before reaching the rendering configuration of the second quality mode,” the patent states.

The document also refers to technology that detects changes on the screen to adjust graphical quality. The goal would be to deliver a sharper image when there is little action and smoother gameplay during combat, for example.

The PS6 controller could feature a dedicated button for adjusting a game’s graphics settings.

What Else Do We Know About the PlayStation 6 Controller?

Other Sony patents have revealed additional clues about the technology planned for the PS6 controller. We know the device could make purchases on the PlayStation Store easier, as it might feature technology that allows users to simply bring their phones close to the controller to make payments without additional steps.

We also know that the DualSense 2 could have a rather unusual design, as it might work without traditional buttons. One document showed a controller without physical sticks, buttons, or triggers, instead featuring capacitive touch surfaces.

The controller would use a virtual button layout, potentially making it the most ergonomic PlayStation controller to date. However, it’s important to emphasize that Sony has not confirmed any of these features, meaning these ideas could remain on paper.

You can find all the latest news about PlayStation 6 here.