WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Grand Theft Auto VI performs better on Xbox Series X than on the standard PlayStation 5, despite Sony’s marketing campaign suggesting otherwise.

Digital Foundry’s analysis reveals that Microsoft’s console delivers a more stable and smoother experience than the original PS5.

The PS5 Pro offers the best performance in GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto VI debuted in mid-November and, for the most part, lived up to players’ expectations. However, despite the community’s excitement, one topic has sparked controversy and discussion: technical performance. Naturally, fans want to know which console offers the best way to play it.

Thanks to an extensive analysis by Digital Foundry’s technology experts, we now have a well-informed answer. According to the specialists, Microsoft’s most powerful console runs GTA 6 better than the base PlayStation 5 model.

Xbox Series X Runs GTA 6 Better Than PlayStation 5

This is quite a revelation, considering that much of the marketing campaign for the franchise’s latest installment revolved around Sony’s console. The Japanese company even used the slogan “Grand Theft Auto 6 plays best on PlayStation 5” to promote the open-world game’s launch.

That statement is only partially true. While GTA 6 does run better on PS5 Pro than on any other platform, the action game delivers substantially more stable and smoother performance on Xbox Series X than on the original PlayStation 5.

That’s according to Digital Foundry’s experts, who spent hours comparing the sequel on the standard PS5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and both Xbox Series X|S models.

We already knew that Grand Theft Auto 6 suffered frame drops during action-heavy scenes, high-speed driving, traffic-heavy roads, and certain encounters against large groups of enemies. There have also been reports of technical issues on Xbox and PlayStation.

However, Digital Foundry found that the PS5 version experiences more frequent and severe frame drops than Xbox Series X. On Sony’s standard console, image quality reaches 1440p upscaled to 4K using TAA. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s more powerful console delivers an almost identical graphical presentation.

There are minor differences, such as a slightly more pronounced fog effect on Xbox Series X during one of the opening scenes, but image sharpness and visual quality are equivalent on both consoles. The real gap between the two platforms becomes apparent in their performance.

Although GTA 6 runs at a maximum of 30 FPS on both PlayStation 5 and Series X, Sony’s console suffers more frequent drops and often falls to 20 FPS, particularly during demanding scenes and certain areas of the open world.

The situation is made worse by the PS5 version’s lack of support for 120Hz VRR. In contrast, the Xbox Series X port takes advantage of this technology to smooth out frame-rate drops. Experts also point out that Microsoft’s console maintains 30 FPS more consistently than its competitor during fast-paced movement.

Xbox Series X runs Grand Theft Auto 6 better than PlayStation 5.

PS5 Pro Is the Best Console for Playing Grand Theft Auto 6

Digital Foundry makes no secret of its conclusion that Xbox Series X is “much better” than the standard PlayStation 5. However, the specialists agree that PS5 Pro, Sony’s more powerful console, is the best platform for playing Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive’s title.

The experts say PlayStation 5 Pro delivers the definitive GTA 6 experience thanks to its more powerful GPU, accelerated machine-learning technology, and enhanced ray tracing features. The console can produce a 4K image from a 1440p base resolution using Sony’s PSSR upscaler.

This results in sharper foliage, more defined edges, and highly detailed textures. However, PSSR sometimes struggles to maintain visual consistency during driving sequences through Vice City and other areas of the open world. Overall, though, the resolution is better than on the other versions.

Unfortunately, PS5 Pro also reaches a maximum of 30 FPS despite its greater power. Rockstar Games previously confirmed that Sony’s hardware lacks the power required to run the game at 60 FPS. Even so, the console delivers the most stable performance among all versions.

Finally, the Xbox Series S port still retains features such as ray tracing, global illumination, and the strand-based hair system. However, Rockstar reduced cloud detail, shadow resolution, hair complexity, and rendering distances to compensate for the console’s less powerful CPU.

In any case, the franchise’s latest installment has been a commercial success and has already sold millions of copies across all platforms. Reports also indicate that the game was so popular that it boosted sales of Microsoft’s and Sony’s consoles.

GTA 6 runs better on PS5 Pro than on the other platforms.

But tell us, where are you playing Grand Theft Auto 6? Have you experienced any technical issues? Let us know in the comments.

Stay with us here at LEVEL UP for more news about GTA 6.