WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Grand Theft Auto 6 launched at different times depending on the region, prompting some players to use the New Zealand Trick to access the game early.

PlayStation 5 players who used this method ended up with a censored version of the video game.

Xbox users who changed their console’s region did not run into this problem.

After 13 long years that felt like an eternity, Grand Theft Auto VI is finally available for purchase. While most fans simply waited for launch day to begin their adventure through Leonida, many used a trick to start playing early. However, those players are now facing a content restriction.

The community discovered that some versions of GTA 6 are censored, meaning certain features and scenes are missing in specific countries. As a result, players who used the famous “New Zealand Trick” will miss out on one of the game’s more unusual features.

Most games launch simultaneously around the world, regardless of local time. Grand Theft Auto 6, however, was different. For some reason, Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games opted to release their highly anticipated project at 12:00 AM local time, creating a significant gap between regions.

GTA 6 Players Can’t Access All the Content Because of a Restriction

Due to time zone differences, some players were able to start playing up to 16 hours earlier than others. Residents of New Zealand were the first to get the game, while fans in the United States, Mexico, and other regions were among the last to begin their journey through Vice City.

Many players living in countries toward the end of the release schedule decided to use the famous “New Zealand Trick,” which involved changing the location of their Xbox Series X|S to start playing a few hours early.

Although there were concerns about whether Microsoft would ban players who used this technique to get a head start, nothing ultimately happened. However, PlayStation 5 users who used the trick to play GTA 6 early have already faced the consequences.

While Xbox users could simply change their console’s region to pull off the trick, PS5 owners had to create a New Zealand PSN account and purchase a copy of Grand Theft Auto 6 through that region’s PlayStation Store.

Unintentionally, PlayStation 5 fans who used this method purchased a censored version of GTA 6. And even if they now use their main account to play, they will still face certain content restrictions.

In the game’s international version, players can pick up bags containing illegal substances or take the contents directly from larger packages. Consuming them through the inventory menu grants a temporary stamina boost that lasts 30 seconds. This mechanic temporarily improves Jason and Lucia’s stats.

However, this feature is missing from the Australian version of the game. The country’s classification rules allow the depiction of illegal drug use, but prohibit players from receiving boosts or rewards for consuming them. Consequently, players in that region don’t get the temporary buff in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Although New Zealand doesn’t have the same restriction in its age-rating system, the community discovered that the mechanic involving the bags of illegal substances is also missing from that country’s version. As a result, PS5 players who used the trick will miss the opportunity to temporarily boost the protagonists.

That said, adrenaline and other methods of restoring stamina are still available in GTA 6, even in New Zealand. Likewise, cutscenes featuring illegal substances remain unchanged.

PS5 players who used the New Zealand Trick really did purchase censored versions of GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Was Censored in Some Regions

It’s worth emphasizing that this situation only affects PlayStation 5 players who used the New Zealand Trick. Since Xbox Series X|S owners could simply change their console’s clock to play early, they didn’t actually purchase a New Zealand version of the game.

A report revealed that more than 2 million players used this technique on Microsoft’s platform. And yes, thousands of people also used this method on PS5.

This is just one of several examples showing that, as rumors suggested, GTA 6 was censored in certain regions. The community had already suspected that the game would feature content differences between countries because of discrepancies in file sizes.

It has now been confirmed that an entire sequence is missing from the Japanese versions of the open-world game. Additionally, some promotional billboards placed in the United States and other regions were modified to hide one of their elements.

Ahead of launch, fans also noticed that Rockstar Games censored the game’s official trailer in China. Despite these controversies, the latest installment has been a sales success and has already shipped millions of copies worldwide.

Some versions of Grand Theft Auto 6 have been censored, with certain content removed.

But tell us, did you use the New Zealand Trick? Let us know in the comments.

Follow this link to find more information about Grand Theft Auto VI.