Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is set to hit Japanese screens in just a few weeks. Despite its impending debut, significant questions remain regarding its international distribution and total episode count, though recent leaks appear to have shed light on both matters.

According to a prominent industry source, Toei Animation’s latest project will feature a shorter runtime than previously anticipated. The report further indicates that episodes will debut on a major global streaming platform shortly after their original Japanese broadcast.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Will Have Fewer Than 20 Episodes

First teased earlier this year, the remake aims to dramatically enhance the production quality of the controversial yet wildly popular 2015 anime. Producer Akio Iyoku previously noted that the new release offers a clean slate, allowing the team to deliver an adaptation far more faithful to the late Akira Toriyama’s vision.

In early September, Toei Animation confirmed an October 11 premiere date in Japan, while withholding details on international availability and episode totals. However, notable insider SugoiLITE has now disclosed previously unpublished specifics.

The leak indicates that the series will span 19 episodes, covering three major story arcs: Battle of Gods, Resurrection ‘F’, and the Champa Tournament. This confirms previous leaks, though the claim was that the anime would be 20 episodes long.

Although a trimmed order may initially disappoint some fans, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been made to eliminate original filler content in favor of superior pacing. By comparison, the 2015 television run stretched these same three arcs across more than 40 episodes.

It remains unconfirmed whether this revitalized adaptation will eventually extend through the Goku Black and Tournament of Power sagas.

A future adaptation of the Zamasu arc appears increasingly likely as a recently revealed Grandista collectible figure of Super Saiyan Rosé Goku Black featured the official Dragon Ball Super: Beerus branding.

In addition, the franchise’s official channels posted a key manga panel showcasing Goku Black’s debut accompanied by the caption, “You’re next.” However, Toei Animation has yet to formally confirm additional sagas.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus to Premiere on Crunchyroll in 2026

Toei previously confirmed that Japanese viewers can stream episodes on U-NEXT and Prime Video within 30 minutes of their television broadcast. Details regarding Western localization and distribution, however, have remained closely guarded.

SugoiLITE reports that Crunchyroll will serve as the exclusive international streaming home for the series. This mirrors the release strategy for 2024’s Dragon Ball Daima, which premiered on Crunchyroll while Netflix and HBO Max debuted these episodes one week later. It is unknown if this will happen again, however.

While Dragon Ball Super: Beerus was absent from Crunchyroll’s initial fall schedule announcement, the platform noted that several additions remain pending, leaving the door open for Goku’s return.

Given the mixed track record of SugoiLITE’s industry leaks, fans should approach these details with caution until official updates arrive. Nevertheless, independent corroboration from credible insider Venixys lends further weight to the report. As such, we’ll have to wait until Toei Animation shares further details.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus marks the franchise’s high-profile return to episodic television after nearly a decade. It was announced alongside an adaptation of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner (Moro) arc at the Genkidamatsuri event.

With an official Japanese launch set for October 11, attendees at New York Comic Con will receive an exclusive early preview of the premiere episode of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus.

Are you upset that the anime is only 19 episodes long? Would you prefer it to be over 20 episodes? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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