In an effort to appeal to all voters, Donald Trump has increasingly drawn on the widespread popularity of video games. His administration’s controversial social media strategy frequently incorporates intellectual property from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox to highlight its reported achievements.

The controversy escalated following the launch of an official platform hosting games widely condemned for racist and discriminatory themes, sparking swift pushback from major industry publishers. In response, an activist organization created an interactive arcade installation specifically made to mock the president of the United States.

Developed by the advocacy group Secret Handshake, the custom arcade game Operation Epic Furious: NUUK ’EM ALL directly targets the administration’s territorial interest in Greenland.

Activists Mock Donald Trump with a Videogame

This is the second game-based demonstration by Secret Handshake targeting the administration. In May, the group debuted its initial arcade setup at the District of Columbia War Memorial featuring Operation Epic Furious: Strait to Hell, a title lampooning Trump and the war against Iran.

Returning to the same location, the group has replaced the original setup with Operation Epic Furious: NUUK ’EM ALL. The sequel satirizes diplomatic maneuvers surrounding Greenland, an initiative that continues to strain relations between the United States and Denmark.

As bilateral negotiations and geopolitical tensions persist, Secret Handshake continues to utilize satirical game mechanics as a vehicle for political critique.

“The game follows Trump and gang as they pursue the endgame: turning one of America’s allies into a giant rare-earth, crypto-mining, golf-course vanity project,” Secret Handshake stated.

Designed as a fully playable experience, Operation Epic Furious: NUUK ’EM ALL allows arcade visitors to control a digital avatar of the president navigating absurd obstacles. Players fight off exaggerated political caricatures, ranging from vaccinated children to politically inclusive snowmen.

" Operation Epic Furious: Nuuk ‘Em All puts you in the driver’s seat as Trump pursues his ultimate dream—rebuilding Greenland in his own image. The moment has come to set our man-o-fest destiny on cooler waters—Greenland," the game description reads.

Protesters Transport Arcade Cabinet Directly to Greenland

Secret Handshake shipped an operational arcade cabinet running Operation Epic Furious: Nuuk ‘Em All directly to Nuuk, Greenland’s most populous city.

“Because if you’re going to make a game about America’s facelift for the Arctic, it seems only fair they should get to see it first,” the group wrote.

While the administration has yet to formally address the public display, official White House communications indicate no plans to step back from using gaming pop culture in political messaging despite mounting criticism from governments, including Japan.

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