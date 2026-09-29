Insomniac Games has officially addressed one of the most persistent community complaints regarding Marvel’s Wolverine. The PlayStation studio recently deployed update 1.001.006, delivering a series of adjustments that fans of the iconic character have requested since launch.

Central to the update is a revamped approach to the game’s controversial “blue gas” navigation mechanic, which guides players throughout Logan’s journey. Although Insomniac previously attempted to make it less noticeable, players found the initial tweak insufficient. The latest patch resolves the issue entirely by granting users direct control over the feature.

Marvel’s Wolverine Allows You to Deactivate Infamous Blue Trail

Upon release, critics and fans were divided over Marvel’s Wolverine heavy-handed direction, citing the un-toggleable blue gas and intrusive hints as major drawbacks to exploration. Responding to the backlash, Insomniac promised swift action to refine the overall campaign experience.

The 1.001.006 update now allows players to independently toggle off the scent trail visualizer, object-location audio cues, and the Nightmare Gate roots. While Insomniac noted that Logan’s heightened senses will still trigger automatically during critical story beats, players can now experience the core campaign without constant visual prompts.

In addition to navigation changes, the update resolves several environmental and graphic issues. It corrects a restroom sign that had previously sparked controversy and speculation regarding AI-generated assets, while also fixing a bug that caused world objects to turn white over time.

Insomniac also corrected a Photo Mode bug that caused Wolverine’s claws to appear misaligned, and fixed a progression blocker that caused players to get stuck while sliding down a tree in “The One That Got Away” mission.

While Insomniac published the official patch notes across its social media channels, the developer did not comment on whether additional post-launch support or gameplay adjustments are planned

Players Thank Insomniac for Responding to Criticism

Players flooded Insomniac Games’ social media channels following the recent update, thanking the studio for listening to community feedback particularly for adding options to turn off blue gas and other visual guides. However, the reception wasn’t entirely glowing; some critics called out the developer for releasing a “$300 million game” with those issues in the first place.

Fans also took the opportunity to voice requests for Marvel’s Wolverine, asking for customizable hair, suit options, and additional cosmetic choices.

Others pushed for story and character design tweaks to make the game “more faithful to what Marvel has created.” Despite the lingering critiques, messages of support continued to pour in from players who feel Marvel’s Wolverine is a much better game now.

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