After years of relentless speculation, Fortnite is officially joining forces with Five Nights at Freddy’s in one of the most highly anticipated crossovers in Battle Royale history. The two blockbuster franchises will intersect during Fortnitemares, Epic Games’ flagship annual Halloween event

The arrival of FNAF’s core animatronics (Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy) has ignited social media, with initial engagement metrics outpacing previous record-breaking Fortnite events like Dragon Ball. Early indicators suggest the crossover is on track to become one of the most commercially successful partnerships in the game’s history.

Record-Breaking Social Media Engagement Thanks to Five Nights at Freddy’s x Fortnite Collaboration

While Fortnite has hosted crossover content from nearly every major video game intellectual property, a Five Nights at Freddy’s partnership remained elusive despite persistent community demand. Following months of circulating rumors, Epic Games confirmed the collaboration will go live on October 1, marking the launch of Fortnitemares 2026.

Days ahead of the animatronics’ in-game debut, the announcement trailer shattered engagement benchmarks across Epic Games’ social channels, rapidly accumulating millions of views and thousands of likes.

On X alone, the reveal trailer amassed 19 million views, 318,000 likes, and over 5,000 comments within hours of release. Contextually, these metrics establish the FNAF integration as Fortnite’s single most impactful social media campaign to date.

For comparison, the previous record-holder Dragon Ball Z’s peak engagement reached 282,000 likes on X, followed by Naruto at 214,000 likes and Avengers: Infinity War at 212,000 likes.

This level of performance across platforms reinforces FNAF’s position as one of the most requested properties in the game. The overwhelming response reflects years of pent-up demand, particularly after expected tie-ins for the franchise’s 10th anniversary failed to materialize.

The Enduring Popularity of FNAF

Five Nights at Freddy’s displacing juggernaut franchises like Dragon Ball and Naruto highlights the property’s cultural reach. Since its 2014 debut, Scott Cawthon’s revitalized the survival horror genre during a period of mainstream stagnation.

FNAF established a framework for modern indie horror development that creators continue to replicate today. The brand’s cultural dominance expanded significantly following its film adaptations, which rank among the highest-grossing video game movies to date.

Scott Cawthon recently confirmed that a remade version of the popular fan-made title The Joy of Creation will officially join the franchise in 2027 with a revamped version.

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