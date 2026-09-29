Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has adopted a sharply critical stance regarding Xbox in recent months. The executive candidly acknowledged that the gaming division remains unprofitable, operating at a net loss rather than generating sustainable returns. Despite these financial results, Nadella remains optimistic about Xbox’s outlook, thanks to the vision of current chief Asha Sharma

Sharma assumed the leadership role at Xbox with an explicit directive: implement the changes required so the company stops being a headache for Microsoft. The results were an important restructuring marked by layoffs, studio consolidations, and project cancellations.

Despite the heavy human toll of this corporate streamlining, Nadella expressed full satisfaction with the outcomes. In a recent interview, he commended Sharma’s leadership, asserting that her choices are vital to securing Xbox’s long-term commercial viability.

Satya Nadella Is Satisfied with XBOX’s Recent Restructuring

Midway through this year, Nadella reflected on Microsoft’s substantial investment in Xbox over the past 25 years. He emphasized that the tech giant has consistently backed the gaming unit through continuous capital injections to fund ambitious new titles. However, because few of these investments yielded an acceptable return on investment, Nadella issued an urgent mandate to convert Xbox into a self-sustaining business entity.

As such, Sharma overhauled Xbox’s operational priorities, initiating workforce reductions that will ultimately affect 3,200 employees. Concurrently, Xbox Game Studios underwent a major reorganization, transferring several key intellectual properties to other partners such as sending Halo to Activision.

During an appearance on the Sources podcast, Nadella reiterated his support for these operational changes. He characterized Xbox’s current simplification drive as “a great thing to see,” framing it as an essential step toward achieving lasting profitability.

The CEO expressed firm conviction that Xbox’s long-term prospects remain bright once the transition stabilizes. Microsoft intends to reach an ambitious goal: become a dominant global publisher while delivering unique experiences to both Xbox and PC players.

Nadella also praised Xbox’s strong portfolio of intellectual property, applauding Sharma’s early progress in redirecting the brand toward a better path.

“We want to be a great publisher and a great platform provider for games, across both PCs and Xboxes. That is sort of our goal. I feel fantastic about the IP we have right now. If I look at the studios, the IP portfolio we have, and our ability to then take that and produce great games going forward, I feel fantastic,” he said.

Satya Nadella y Asha Sharma en la reunión interna

The Company’s Future Under Asha Sharma

While Sharma’s initial appointment raised skepticism within the industry, primarily due to her inexperience, she has demonstrated a capacity to reshape the company while listening to players.

Nadella voiced total confidence in Sharma’s strategic roadmap for Xbox, particularly pointing to her plan to restore revenue growth in the upcoming fiscal year through a sustainable business framework.

“There’s some amount of streamlining the team is doing, and Asha is doing, which is great to see. And then we have to invent the right sustainable business model that allows us to deliver gaming to more and more people. I think Asha and team have said that Xbox is gonna get back to growth this next fiscal year, and that’s the plan they’re executing on, and in that process do a bang-up job of producing some great games,” he said.

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