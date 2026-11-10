Few Japanese franchises match the global cultural impact of One Piece. Since its debut in 1997, Eiichiro Oda’s legendary manga has captivated millions, yet its epic conclusion still remains out of reach. While Oda’s dedication to his life’s work has never wavered, a clear increase in breaks over recent years has left fans increasingly anxious about the author’s physical well-being.

Creating manga, especially for flagship publications, is notorious for its brutal work culture and mangakas often endure severe physical strain. Having spent nearly three decades producing his magnum opus, Oda’s increasingly frequent breaks have sparked growing fear that his health may be taking a turn for the worse.

One Piece Manga Enters Another Hiatus Following Chapter 1198

The narrative is currently deep within the Elbaf Arc, which launched in September 2024 in Issue 42 of Weekly Shonen Jump. Positioned as the final saga’s prelude, the arc has raised the stakes dramatically for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

However, progress has slowed. Although the story entered its final phase over two years ago, the end of the journey remains far off. Oda previously aimed to wrap up the current arc by 2026, a deadline that now appears unattainable due to recurring delays.

For decades, the 51-year-old creator maintained a grueling weekly schedule, delivering roughly four chapters a month. That steady output has gradually diminished as planned breaks became a permanent fixture of his routine:

A couple of years ago, Eiichiro Oda typically published three chapters every four weeks, followed by a brief two-week break. Recently, however, this release schedule has changed, and One Piece has essentially become a biweekly manga.

Shueisha, the Japanese publisher behind Weekly Shonen Jump, has confirmed that Luffy’s adventure will take yet another break after the publication of episode 1198, scheduled for release on November 8, 2026. This means the series won’t return until the following month, marking Eiichiro Oda’s fifteenth break in 2026.

By the end of November, One Piece will have published only two episodes: 1197 and 1198. This represents a significant shift in the pace of releases, and everything suggests the manga will follow this schedule from now on.

Eiichiro Oda’s Constant Breaks Cause Concern

While readers naturally dread waiting for new story beats, the community is currently more concerned for Oda’s health.

The physical toll of the industry is well-documented. Hunter x Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi, for instance, has suffered from severe, chronic back issues that routinely halt his work for years at a time.

Oda’s own editorial team has previously revealed that the author averages just three hours of sleep per night and frequently skips meals while working. Oda has already treated severe astigmatism in 2024 and manages ongoing hypertension.

Despite fan speculation, Oda has not attributed the newer, biweekly schedule to active medical emergencies. Instead, the planned breaks appear to be a proactive measure to prevent severe burnout or debilitating illness.

During the One Piece Day 2026 event, Oda estimated he would need at least four more years to conclude the manga, which could easily expand if the publication pace slows further.

In addition, let’s not forget Oda’s active involvement in external adaptations, including Netflix’s live-action series and upcoming animated feature films, both of which could delay the manga further.

Are you bothered by the hiatuses? How much longer do you think One Piece will last? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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