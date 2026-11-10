Dragon Ball remains one of the most powerful juggernauts in global entertainment, with its ongoing anime and manga keeping fans engaged worldwide. However, the franchise’s recent video game lineup has hit a few unexpected speedbumps.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 recently drew negative criticism following initial press previews, while players of Sparking! ZERO continue to express frustration over a perceived lack of substantial content updates.

In addition, a lesser-known Dragon Ball title is now heading into a complete structural overhaul after struggling to build a sustained competitive player base. But rather than easing community concerns, the game’s dramatic shift in direction and a newly announced delay has divided fans’ opinions once more.

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Delays Revamp Until 2027

Developed by Ganbarion and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra originally launched across mobile, PC, and consoles as a top-down MOBA last year. However, after failing to match the commercial success of games like Dragon Ball Legends and Dokkan Battle, the developers opted for a radical course correction that will completely change the game’s core mechanics.

Ahead of the game’s first anniversary, the team revealed plans to abandon the MOBA genre entirely. The revised version of Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra will transform the project into a third-person action game focused on team battles.

The announcement sparked controversy, leaving many players skeptical. Other fans are a little more optimistic, believing the changes will help the project reach a new audience. It is hard to say if this controversial strategy will pay off as the update has been delayed by several months.

Originally targeted for release in late 2026, the overhaul has officially been pushed to March 2027. In a statement released to the community, the developers apologized for the extended timeline, explaining that the extra months are necessary to eliminate bugs, stabilize performance, and deliver a polished experience that meets player expectations.

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra’s Gameplay Changes Divide the Community

The community will have to wait at least another three months to experience the free-to-play game’s major update. That said, the developers aren’t planning to abandon the title in the meantime and are already preparing to launch new content.

According to an official statement, the company will add new emotes and expand the Star Collection, including new ways to obtain Super Saiyan God Goku. Regular patches will also continue beyond the weekly period, with more content on the way. Further details about upcoming events will be shared soon.

The Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra overhaul will replace the top-down view with a third-person perspective, aiming to deliver closer, more dynamic combat. The MOBA systems will be removed as well and the new objective will be to capture the enemy’s Dragon Balls and carry them back to the team’s base.

Ganbarion and Bandai Namco explained that these gameplay changes, along with graphical improvements, are meant to refresh the experience and make it more accessible to all players, especially newcomers who found the original version too complex.

While the developers’ intentions are positive, many fans are unhappy that Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is becoming a completely different game. The community has begun posting negative reviews on Steam to protest and pressure the companies into reconsidering the changes.

Following news of the delay to 2027, some players argue that the overhaul should be canceled altogether. “They should just shut down the game and make a new one,” said one disappointed fan. “Forget the update and leave everything as it is. We just need more frequent updates,” another player commented.

Are you excited about these changes? Or do you prefer the original version? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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