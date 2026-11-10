2026 hasn’t been PlayStation’s year. The past 11 months have brought controversy after controversy, damaging the company’s reputation and drawing backlash from the community. On top of that, several of its game launches failed to connect with players.

And now comes more bad news: another game built on one of Sony’s most iconic franchises is officially on its way out. It will soon be delisted from digital storefronts, and in a few months its servers will go offline for good, making it completely unplayable.

Servers to Shut Down Following New Ratchet & Clank Game Flop

PlayStation boasts a massive library filled with iconic franchises that fans adore. Unfortunately, many of these properties have been left to languish in the shadows and a revival seems unlikely anytime soon. Ratchet & Clank is arguably one of them.

Rift Apart launched more than five years ago, and all signs suggest that neither Insomniac Games nor Sony intends to revisit the sci-fi saga with a new big-budget project. At one point, the series was supposed to make its comeback with a mobile spin-off but that project was a resounding failure before it even officially launched, and its servers are about to shut down.

Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, a multiplayer game for iOS and Android in which players duke it out in competitive matches. The title stands out for its cartoon art style and live-service trappings, including limited-time events, seasonal rewards, and premium paid items.

Many people probably never even heard of this release and that’s because the Insomniac Games and PlayStation spin-off never saw a proper worldwide launch. Over the past 12 months, it rolled out in staggered fashion across just a handful of regions.

None of that matters now, though, because developer Oh BiBi has confirmed that Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble will soon be pulled from storefronts, with a full server shutdown set for next year. In a statement, the studio laid out exactly what will happen to the project in the weeks and months ahead.

According to the team behind the free-to-play game, it will be pulled from Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play Store starting November 21, 2026. After that date, new players will no longer be able to download or install it on their devices.

Oh BiBi also announced that Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble will shut down its online services on May 1, 2027. Since it’s a fully online experience, the end of operations will mean no one can log in or access any of the game modes.

Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble Is Another Sign of PlayStation Multiplayer Struggles

Although the game is shutting down, the developer has confirmed that its final major update went live on November 6. It also clarified that players who already have the title installed can continue playing as normal until May 1 of next year, though no new patches or seasonal events will be released.

Oh BiBi declined to elaborate on what led to the cancellation of Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble. In its statement, the studio simply thanked the players who took the time to try the experience and share feedback during development.

Still, it’s easy to assume that this spin-off of Sony’s classic franchise made only a minimal impact and that both active users and revenue fell short of PlayStation’s expectations. An official release date for the multiplayer title was never even announced.

Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble now joins the ever-growing list of failed PlayStation multiplayer ventures. Who could forget the infamous Concord, one of the biggest flops in industry history? Bungie’s Marathon, too, reportedly struggled to reach a wide audience.

Finally, the Horizon Hunters Gathering spin-off is walking a tightrope, with reports indicating that the developers plan to strip out its live-service elements in a last-ditch effort to save the project.

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