A routine session of Fortnite took a dramatic turn for one player who wound up behind bars after Epic Games flagged his voice chat activity to the FBI. Currently held without bail, the defendant is awaiting trial behind bars.

As one of the world’s most prominent gaming platforms, Fortnite maintains active oversight of its community standards. A user operating under the handle WagesOfNinja drew the developer’s scrutiny due to erratic behavior, prompting the company to report him to authorities.

FBI Arrests Fortnite Player After Being Reported by Epic Games

Edward Lee Frith, 29, played under the alias WagesOfNinja. During a match on September 20, he made a fatal error in judgment by issuing direct threats against federal agents over the game’s voice communication system.

“Let’s see if the FBI is going to show up at my door because I’ll shoot those motherfuckers too,” Frith declared during gameplay. Three days later, federal agents arrived at his residence.

The intervention was the result of sustained observation by Epic Games. According to case details, Frith had a history of making escalating threats, raising red flags for the studio led by CEO Tim Sweeney.

The developer forwarded account data and voice chat logs directly to the FBI, providing the evidence necessary for authorities to track and apprehend the suspect at his home.

The remarks directed at the FBI were only partly the reason for his arrest. Investigators noted that Frith had previously threatened to commit murder, engage police officers in violence, and take his own life if cornered. While his intent remains unverified, law enforcement acted swiftly to mitigate any potential threat.

Player Could End Up in Prison Following Threats In Fortnite

Authorities reviewed the audio files supplied by Epic Games, confirming both the validity of the threats and the high-risk profile of the individual. On September 23, Frith was formally charged with interstate communication of threats, an offense carrying a potential prison sentence of 2 to 20 twenty years.

Appearing in court, Frith entered a plea of not guilty but was denied release. He has been detained since September 29 pending trial, which is scheduled for December.

Apparently, an Epic Games moderator was the one who heard Frith’s threats, as Fortnite has a system that captures the last few minutes of player chats as a preventive measure.

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