WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Arion Kurtaj, responsible for the massive GTA 6 leak in 2022, received his sentence at age 21 after pleading guilty.

Although he faced the possibility of prison time, he was granted conditional release after the time he had spent in custody and at a psychiatric facility.

As part of his sentence, he must comply with a Serious Crime Prevention Order that restricts his online activities.

The leak revealed important details about GTA 6, including the introduction of Lucia Caminos, the franchise’s first female protagonist.

In 2022, Rockstar Games went into a panic when a major Grand Theft Auto VI leak appeared online. The most anticipated game in history became a hot topic on social media and forums after its first images and details were revealed.

Some time later, the person responsible was caught: Arion Kurtaj. His story became notorious because, at just 17 years old, he managed to compromise the security systems of Rockstar, Revolut, Uber, and other companies using nothing more than a smartphone and an Amazon Fire TV Stick.

His hacking spree came to an end with his arrest, confinement in a psychiatric facility, and the sentence he received after pleading guilty.

What Was the Sentence for the Teenager Who Leaked GTA 6 in 2022?

The moment of truth arrived for Arion Kurtaj, now 21, before the judge overseeing his case at Woolwich Crown Court. It’s worth remembering that, days before the game’s release, the young man pleaded guilty in an attempt to avoid prison.

Although the possibility of spending years behind bars was real, a BBC report revealed that the authorities showed leniency toward the young hacker, who was part of the Lapsus$ group.

The judge determined that the time Arion Kurtaj had spent in pretrial detention and subsequently in a psychiatric institution had been sufficient in terms of confinement and restrictions on his social life.

As a result, he was sentenced to conditional release under a Serious Crime Prevention Order that will remain in effect for 5 years. During this period, the young hacker will not be allowed to engage in online activities or use platforms such as Telegram and Discord.

Arion Kurtaj, el hacker que hizo llorar a Rockstar Games en 2022

Arion Kurtaj, the hacker who brought Rockstar Games to its knees in 2022.

Despite Committing a Crime, the Hacker’s Talent Impressed the Authorities

The proceedings established that Arion Kurtaj had committed a crime, which is why he was held in custody while awaiting the outcome of his case and the corresponding sentence.

However, the unusual circumstances surrounding his actions surprised the authorities. The young man managed to cause major problems for important companies using everyday devices such as a smartphone and an Amazon Fire Stick from a hotel.

That’s why the judge who sentenced him praised his abilities, while also expressing hope that he would use his talent for good and never reoffend:

“You are a very talented young man. Don’t let this happen again.”

Four years ago, Rockstar Games said it was disappointed by the leak, particularly because it revealed an important detail about GTA 6: the game would feature a female protagonist, whom we now know to be Lucia Caminos.

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