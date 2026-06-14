Vincent Valentine has always been one of the most beloved characters in Final Fantasy VII, but he’s also one of the least explored in the original game’s main story. Because Vincent was an optional party member in the 1997 RPG, his involvement in key narrative events was naturally limited. Fortunately, that appears to be changing in Final Fantasy VII Revelation.

In an interview with Level Up, director Naoki Hamaguchi discussed Vincent’s role in the final chapter of the remake trilogy and suggested that fans of the mysterious gunslinger can expect far more meaningful connections to his expanded backstory.

Vincent Valentine will have a larger role in Final Fantasy VII Revelation

When asked how the remake trilogy has allowed the team to expand Vincent’s presence, Hamaguchi explained that Square Enix never intended to simply retell the original Final Fantasy VII story.

Instead, the development team wanted to incorporate elements from across the broader Final Fantasy VII universe, known as the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII, and reinterpret them within the new narrative.

“From the very beginning of the project, we never wanted to simply retell the original story of Final Fantasy VII. We also wanted to incorporate elements from the various titles that make up the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII and reinterpret them within this new version of the story,” Hamaguchi explained.

While the director avoided revealing specific details to prevent spoilers, he confirmed that Vincent fans will notice numerous references tied to his history throughout the expanded Final Fantasy VII universe.

“As for Vincent specifically, it’s still too early to share concrete details about the new scenes or story elements he’ll have, because we want to avoid spoilers. What I can say is that there will be many references and familiar moments for fans who have followed Vincent’s story through other Final Fantasy VII-related games.”

What is the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII?

For those unfamiliar with the term, the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII is Square Enix’s expanded universe built around the legendary 1997 RPG.

The project includes games, films, novels, and other media that explore different events before, during, and after the original story of Cloud Strife and Sephiroth.

Some of the most important entries include Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, which tells Zack Fair’s story; Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, set after the original game’s ending; and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII, a title focused entirely on Vincent Valentine and his mysterious past.

Other projects, such as Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII and various official novels, also contribute to the larger mythology.

Revelation aims to unite decades of Final Fantasy VII storytelling

Hamaguchi’s comments suggest that Revelation won’t simply conclude the story established in Remake and Rebirth. Instead, it may serve as a culmination of more than two decades of Final Fantasy VII lore.

That possibility is particularly exciting for Vincent Valentine, whose character received much of his development outside the original game through later spin-offs and supplementary stories.

As a result, Revelation could finally give Vincent the narrative importance many fans feel he deserves, integrating elements that were impossible to fully explore in the original PlayStation classic.

For now, Square Enix is keeping most of its plans under wraps, but Hamaguchi made it clear that longtime fans should keep a close eye on Vincent’s role when the game finally launches.

“I hope players discover those elements for themselves when they play Revelation.”

When does Final Fantasy VII Revelation release?

Final Fantasy VII Revelation is scheduled to launch in 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Unlike previous entries in the trilogy, the game will release simultaneously across all announced platforms.