WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 has disrupted the gaming market, triggering a sharp decline in Call of Duty player counts.

CoD: Modern Warfare 4 and other entries in the franchise saw a 42% drop in their user base across all platforms.

Fortnite, EA Sports FC 27, and other games also experienced declines.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is easily the most anticipated video game in recent memory, making its ripple effect across the industry inevitable. While it was expected mid-sized releases and indie titles to be the one most affected, Call of Duty has also taken a massive hit and lost millions of players in just a matter of days.

EA Sports FC 27 and Fortnite saw similar contractions in their active player counts upon GTA 6’s arrival. Unlike Activision’s flagship shooter, however, both titles managed to recover over the weekend.

Call of Duty Loses Over 40% of Its Players Following GTA 6’s Debut

For months, publishers knew Rockstar Games’ juggernaut would dominate the final stretch of 2026. To avoid the fallout, most studios scheduled their releases as far away from the launch window as possible, resulting in an unusually crowded slate of games in September, October, and early 2027.

Despite the looming shadow of GTA 6, Activision opted to release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 in late October 2026. Although the installment earned rave reviews and was widely praised as the strongest entry in years, critical acclaim wasn’t enough to compete against Rockstar.

According to a report released this week by Alinea Analytics, Call of Duty HQ, the unified launcher housing CoD: Warzone, CoD: Black Ops 7, and the newly released Modern Warfare 4, suffered a 42% drop in players across all platforms directly coinciding with the GTA 6 launch.

The data indicates that Activision’s franchise fell from 7.6 million daily active users to 4.4 million. Industry analyst Rhys Elliott noted that the impact was even steeper on PlayStation, the series’ strongest platform, where player counts plummeted by 44%.

Most concerning for Activision is the franchise’s inability to bounce back over the weekend. By contrast, Fortnite saw a 28% drop in active users during GTA 6’s debut, yet Epic Games’ title quickly regained its footing and recovered much of its audience within days. EA Sports FC 27 followed a similar trajectory, rebounding swiftly after an initial 27% dip triggered by the Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive release.

GTA 6 Puts Call of Duty in a Difficult Position

Given the significant audience overlap between Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto, a post-launch drop was somewhat expected. Still, the sheer scale of the drop underscores a commercial challenge for Activision.

Market analyst Mat Piscatella reported that while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 enjoyed a strong debut as the best-selling game in the U.S. during October, it has since slipped entirely out of the top 10 best-selling titles of 2026.

Part of that sales decline stems from Activision’s decision to drop support for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 generations. However, it is also clear that many gamers skipped Call of Duty this fall to save up for Grand Theft Auto 6, which is what also dragged NBA 2K27 below commercial expectations.

In mid-October, Activision Chief Marketing Officer Tyler Bahl dismissed comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, asserting that Modern Warfare 4 and GTA 6 were the two biggest releases of the year while expressing optimism that Rockstar’s title would draw more players into the broader gaming ecosystem over time.

Did you put Call of Duty on hold to jump into Grand Theft Auto 6? Do you think Activision’s franchise is in real trouble? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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