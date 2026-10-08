Sony is pressing forward with controversial plans to phase out physical media by early 2028, sparking widespread anxiety among gamers regarding the long-term impact on the industry. And former PlayStation head Shawn Layden is one of them.

Months ago, Layden initially reacted to the impending end of disc-based games with measured resignation, expressing personal regret over Sony’s direction while acknowledging perceived commercial motivations behind the digital shift.

However, Layden has since hardened his stance. In a recent interview, he directly challenged Sony’s strategy to eliminate physical releases, arguing that the move fundamentally compromises player ownership rights.

Shawn Layden Thinks That the Physical Format Should Still Exist

Gamers, developers, retailers, and collectors continue to push back against the extinction of physical media in hopes that PlayStation and Sony might reverse course, though corporations have remained steadfast in their digital-first roadmap.

Shawn Layden, who helmed the PlayStation division throughout the PlayStation 4 era, elaborated on his concerns during an appearance on The Expansion Pass. While conceding the undeniable convenience of digital downloads, he emphasized the critical importance of protecting people that rely on retail storefronts.

“Downloading a game is easier than going across my living room to put a disc in the machine. I don’t even have to do that. I just press a button on my controller and I don’t have to move. The convenience of that is unquestioned. But I do think, particularly in the gaming realm, maybe 80% of people download and 20% don’t, or whatever that breakdown is going to be,” he said.

Though physical media enthusiasts represent a shrinking demographic, Layden argued that alienating this passionate niche carries severe commercial consequences.

“I mean, that is largely the most faithful of the faithful. That is many times the people who buy two copies of every game, right? One never gets out of the shrink wrap, and you play the other one,” he explained.

He also spoke of physical collecting as an essential pillar of historical preservation, drawing parallels to comic book enthusiasts who take pride in curating physical libraries to safeguard the history of the medium.

Shawn Layden, exdirectivo de PlayStation

Former PlayStation Chief Is Worried about Videogame Ownership Rights

Layden’s most pointed criticisms focused on the erosion of digital ownership rights, warning that an entirely digital marketplace strips consumers of genuine ownership over the products they purchase.

“If you can’t sell a thing, that means you don’t own a thing. And if you don’t own it, then what are you buying? If you’re buying access, that doesn’t quite sound as sexy, to be honest,” he said.

Aligning with consumer protection concerns raised by regulatory authorities in Mexico and internationally, Layden stressed that legal frameworks must adapt to safeguard player ownership rights in the videogame industry.

Without a course correction from major publishers, Layden warned that the aggressive push will become a “a whole lot of brand hit and reputation bite.”

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