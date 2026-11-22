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The launch of GTA 6 is expected to disrupt work and school routines worldwide.

A Spanish teacher canceled all exams and homework for a week to give his students time to play.

He accelerated his lesson plan ahead of time so the break wouldn’t compromise their education.

The gesture was inspired by his own excitement during the GTA V release back in 2013.

The launch of GTA 6 has become such a massive global phenomenon that unusual disruptions including taking days off in school and work are widely expected on release day and throughout the days that follow.

Different sectors are preparing for the event in their own way. While some are working to keep people focused on their daily responsibilities, others are choosing to embrace the cultural moment and make room for a little leisure.

One teacher decided to take the latter approach, delivering the ultimate surprise to his students by clearing their academic schedules so they can enjoy the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 without worrying about homework or tests.

This Teacher Accelerated the Curriculum Due to GTA 6 Release

With video games now established as a staple of mainstream entertainment for decades, there is a generation of adults in the workforce who truly understand the cultural weight of a major release.

Set to debut on November 19, GTA 6 is shaping up to be a worldwide event that will inevitably impact everyday routines. Naturally, younger players are counting down the days and news recently went viral about a teacher who will let his students enjoy the game without any worries.

A post on X revealed an email sent by a Spanish teacher named Juan Miguel López, announcing a major surprise: he was canceling all homework and exams for an entire week to celebrate the launch of GTA 6.

In the message, López explained that this was the real reason behind their heavier workload in recent weeks. He had intentionally accelerated the curriculum to get as much coursework out of the way as possible, giving his students the freedom to dive into Rockstar’s latest title without guilt. He did, however, warn that once the week is up, it’s right back to their usual pace.

En españa, un profesor le suspendio todas las tareas y evaluaciones a los alumnos para que puedan disfrutar el GTA 6



Tiene mas ganas de jugar el que todos los pibes jsjs pic.twitter.com/YgvACvursu — ElBuni (@therealbuni) November 16, 2026

Why Did the Teacher Do This? Once a Gamer, Always a Gamer

While the move is certainly unconventional, it makes sense once you consider the teacher’s own background as a lifelong gamer.

In his email, López told his students that he completely relates to the anticipation surrounding GTA 6, having lived through the exact same hype 13 years ago when GTA V debuted in 2013.

He shared how he and his friends talked about nothing else leading up to release day, and how all he wanted to do back then was rush home and play.

That nostalgia inspired the heartfelt closing line of his email: “I had my moment with GTA V, and it makes me truly happy that you get to have yours with GTA VI.”

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