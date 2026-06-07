PlayStation’s annual Days of Play celebration kicked off on May 27th, bringing players the usual lineup of attractive discounts and free gifts. For PS5 users, the good news is that several days of surprises are still ongoing including a new reward that became available this morning.

PlayStation is treating its community to a special tribute gift that honors a handful of standout titles on the console that is very easy to claim.

Playstation Offers Free Reward For Days of Play 2026

Beyond the usual discounts, Days of Play 2026 has introduced contests and exclusive rewards for PS5 users. If you haven’t claimed yours yet, there’s still time to grab most of the special event’s gifts.

The latest free reward, released just this morning, is a set of avatars called PlayStation Indies. As the name suggests, these avatars let players show off their love for popular independent games within the PlayStation ecosystem.

Specifically, the avatars feature characters and artwork from Baby Steps, Cairn, and Lumines, titles from Devolver Digital, The Game Bakers, and Bandai Namco, respectively. Each game has earned acclaim for its original and unique approach, winning over many PS5 players along the way.

With this in mind, PlayStation decided to pay homage to them through this free reward. To claim the avatars, simply visit the PlayStation Plus website or the PlayStation Plus Days of Play page on your console and redeem a region-specific code. See the image below for a preview of the avatars, along with the corresponding codes for each region:

Americas – BD3Q-NNBB-5843

Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia & New Zealand – AAET-4A2C-LLNP

Asia – EK8R-B23R-NEJ2

Japan – B4A8-JABE-Q7GL

Korea – 9T2P-CJKC-9GX6

Once you’ve redeemed the code and received the avatars, you can use them to personalize your PlayStation account and proudly display your passion for indie gaming.

El PlayStation 5 exclusivo de Japón no sufrirá el nuevo incremento de precio (imagen: Sony)

PS5 Players Can Still Win Consoles, PS Plus Memberships, and More

Days of Play 2026 also features tournaments for competitive gaming fans. PS5 users with an active PS Plus subscription can compete in matches of Madden NFL 26, NBA 2K26, TEKKEN 8, Mortal Kombat 1, EA Sports UFC 5, EA Sports College Football 26, Gran Turismo 7, Astro Bot, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Fortnite.

Top performers in the PlayStation Tournaments will earn a package that includes a PlayStation Portal, a DualSense Edge controller, 12 months of PlayStation Plus Premium, and $100 in PS Store credit.

Meanwhile, all participants will receive an exclusive Days of Play 2026 avatar, and Gran Turismo 7 players will also earn a special event-themed decoration. The Days of Play 2026 event, along with its offers and promotions, wraps up on June 10th.