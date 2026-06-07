As expected, today was a big day for fans of the iconic Gears of War franchise. Xbox shared a wealth of new information about Gears of War: E-Day, the upcoming Xbox exclusive that will bring back cooperative multiplayer and receive extensive post-launch support.

As previously announced, Xbox hosted a special presentation dedicated to Gears of War: E-Day following the Xbox Games Showcase 2026. The event gave fans a closer look at what The Coalition is preparing ahead of the game’s launch this October.

Will Gears of War: E-Day Have Cooperative Multiplayer?

In this new adventure, players will be able to control two new characters alongside Marcus and Dom: Mags Carter (Elizabeth Ludlow) and Lucas Reyes (Jake Ryan Lozano). Together, these four soldiers form Bravo Squad, and players will be able to experience the campaign as any of them from the very beginning.

As is tradition for the series, Gears of War: E-Day will include cooperative multiplayer both online and locally. Online, up to four players can experience the campaign together, while local split-screen will allow two players to enjoy the adventure side by side.

Gears of War E-Day podrá jugarse en cooperativo con hasta 4 jugadores (imagen: XBOX)

Gears of War: E-Day Will Receive Post-Launch Content

The game will also feature a competitive PvP mode called Versus, where players battle in team-based matches running at up to 120 FPS. Since Gears of War: E-Day was built from the ground up, all multiplayer maps have been created specifically for this installment.

In addition to the campaign and PvP offerings, players will also find a new PvE mode called Horde Siege. In this mode, up to 12 players divided into three teams will join forces to fight back against the Locust invasion.

The Coalition also confirmed that Gears of War: E-Day will receive seasonal post-launch support. According to the developers, players can expect “impressive content,” most of which can be unlocked simply by playing the game through challenges, events, and achievements.

No paid DLC has been announced so far, but considering previous entries in the franchise, additional expansions may already be under consideration.

Gears of War: E-Day launches on October 6 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Are you excited about the multiplayer modes in Gears of War: E-Day? Let us know in the comments.