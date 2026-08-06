Growing backlash against Sony and its PlayStation brand over the company’s push to eliminate physical game discs is intensifying across social media. Players worldwide have voiced their frustration, and Mexico is no exception to the mounting discontent.

On Monday, lawmakers from the Movimiento Ciudadano political party formally filed a complaint against the Japanese conglomerate with Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece).

The gaming community reacted swiftly, flooding social media platforms with sharp criticism aimed at Sony. Many Mexican gamers have made it clear they reject the company’s controversial decision.

Mexican Players Lash Out at Sony Following Lawsuit Filed By Luis Donaldo Colosio and Iraís Reyes

Legislators Luis Donaldo Colosio and Iraís Reyes upheld their pledge to take legal action against Sony, challenging the firm’s plan to phase out physical media on its consoles by 2028.

In their filing, the lawmakers argue that the move undermines consumer rights and unfairly restricts purchasing options, and effectively channels all sales through the PlayStation Store, which borders on monopolistic behavior.

The lawsuit quickly became a trending topic across Mexican media outlets, and the comment sections were flooded with reactions from irate players. Accusations against Sony and PlayStation focused on them forcing an all-digital format instead of working out a gradual transition.

Memes and satirical images circulated widely, as did a now-viral slogan taken from the legislators’ official statement: “You pay owner price. They give you tenant rights.”

Mexico’s Legal Action Against Sony Draws International Attention

Because Sony’s policy shift is slated to affect markets worldwide, international advocates for physical game preservation are closely monitoring developments across multiple fronts.

The prominent campaign group Does It Play?, known for pushing back against always-online dependencies and defending disc-based gaming, spotlighted the Mexican legislators’ lawsuit on its social channels.

As such, they highlighted several legal challenges sparked by controversial decisions in the video game industry. They also took a sarcastic jab at Sony’s chief financial officer, Lin Tao, who had assured investors during a meeting that the company would proceed with greater caution going forward:

“This in Mexico, similar things in Brazil, 457 million dollar lawsuit in the Netherlands, @StopKilingGames still pushing for customer rights in the US and the EU. Sony’s attack on physical media will see years of retaliation from multiple angles. Cautiously moving forward, huh?

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