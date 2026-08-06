Most people have, at some point, dreamed of creating a hit video game that would bring in a fortune. In reality, game development is no small feat especially for a solo creator. Yet an 18-year-old developer managed to defy the odds and built a game that went viral, listed it on Steam for $200, and became a millionaire in months.

Michael Major, the sole force behind Stolen Valor Studios, rose to fame almost overnight with his game This Game Costs 200 Dollars, a title that does exactly what it says, bluntly referencing its own price tag.

The game turned heads not because of its quality, but because it offers little to justify its premium price. Nevertheless, dozens of Steam users purchased it, generating millions in gross revenue though Major’s was disappointed when he actually received his payout.

This Game Costs 200 Dollars Is the Viral Game That Made a Teenager Rich

In recent months, the rising cost of AAA games, often sold in deluxe editions nearing $150, has sparked widespread debate. Seizing on that controversy, Major decided to price his own title even higher, at $200.

During a recent interview with WMUR-TV, the young developer opened up about his sudden wealth after making a joke. He admitted that he never expected anyone to actually purchase This Game Costs 200 Dollars, given its exorbitant price and low quality.

The game remains available on Steam, currently listed at $2,049.99 MXN in Mexico, placing it among the platform’s most expensive offerings. Despite that barrier, it moved hundreds of copies and reportedly generated close to $1.4 million in total sales for its creator.

Launched in early 2026, This Game Costs 200 Dollars only went viral when its surprising revenue figures came to light over a six-month period. Its store description bills itself as “swindle to end all swindles” as it is too expensive and practically offers nothing of value.

“That is a lot for a video game. And yet I know some people will buy this game out of sheer curiosity and I highly recommend you do too. You see, while most others would simply put together a few reused models, I made a full game for you to play. With features, multiple features. Impressive, I know. This game is also a psychological experience, where I try to convince you that this game truly does cost 200 dollars,” the game description reads.

Gameplay transports players to the surreal world of Schizopia, where they can explore visually basic environments, interact with rough-looking characters, and collect random objects like cigarettes and beers without any clear goal.

A Developer’s Tale with a Bitter Ending

“I saw $1.3 million. I think I almost died,” Major recalled, describing the moment he checked his Steam earnings dashboard. For a brief moment, the dream of becoming a millionaire appeared to be real until reality set in once again.

The creator of This Game Costs 200 Dollars noticed that the vast majority of his sales originated from China, and that nearly every purchaser had requested a refund almost immediately after buying.

“They might be buying it to return it instantly so that they can get some sort of points for the highest amount possible without actually paying $200,” Major speculated. “I have heard of expensive games on Steam being used for money laundering. I have no idea. I could be on a hit list right now.”

In the end, rather than pocketing $1.4 million, Major walked away with just $2,000 in actual earnings after all refunds were processed. While undeniably a disappointing outcome, Major is satisfied with the attention his title attracted and the modest profit he did keep.

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