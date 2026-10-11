Anime fans are eagerly counting down the days to the debut of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, a revamped and enhanced edition of Akira Toriyama’s beloved series. While Toei Animation’s announcement has sparked widespread excitement, it has also raised questions among fans who remember the narrative and pacing missteps of the original anime adaptation.

However, legendary voice actress Masako Nozawa (Goku) and her fellow cast members are confident this new entry will deliver everything the fandom has been hoping for. Addressing those concerns head-on, the cast championed the upcoming release during a special panel at New York Comic-Con 2026.

Goku’s and Beerus’ Japanese Voices Rally Behind Dragon Ball Super: Beerus

It’s no secret that the original Dragon Ball Super left fans with mixed feelings, drawing criticism over inconsistent animation quality and uneven pacing. Toei Animation aims to rectify those flaws in Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, delivering a polished vision that stays much truer to Toriyama’s manga.

Nozawa reprises her iconic role as Goku in this re-imagined series, which promises upgraded visual fidelity, higher-stakes action sequences, and key narrative refinements. The NYCC panel unveiled key details surrounding the show’s upcoming October 11 premiere.

Though not present in person, Nozawa sent a heartfelt video message encouraging fans worldwide to embrace the new chapter and keep Toriyama’s legacy alive:

“Goku and his friends continue to grow stronger, and the story Toriyama-sensei created remains truly captivating. I would love nothing more than for audiences around the globe to experience it,” Nozawa shared.

Before an enthusiastic audience of over 3,000 attendees, Koichi Yamadera, the Japanese voice of Beerus, echoed her excitement, urging attendees to tune in for his character’s return to the spotlight:

“Beerus is right there in the title, so don’t miss him in action. He’s cool, terrifying, and insanely powerful!” he said.

The panel concluded on a high note as Nozawa led the entire auditorium in a massive, synchronized Kamehameha wave just before screening the premiere episode of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus.

English Dub Cast Celebrates Super’s Return

The celebration extended to the North American cast at the Javits Center, featuring Jason Douglas (Beerus), Ian Sinclair (Whis), and Monica Rial (Bulma). With Rial presiding as master of ceremonies, Douglas and Sinclair reflected on what makes the franchise so enduring.

Douglas praised the depth of Toriyama’s worldbuilding, noting that it contains every element an actor could hope for:

“The reason I got into acting was a love for great writing, compelling characters, and thrilling action. As a series, Dragon Ball has all of that,” Douglas said.

Sinclair highlighted the personal impact the franchise has had on his life and career:

“If I were told I could only be part of one franchise in my entire career, and that franchise was Dragon Ball, I’d be beyond thrilled. I love this show deeply, and sharing a room with so many people who feel the exact same way is incredible,” Sinclair concluded.

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