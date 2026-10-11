Grand Theft Auto VI stands as the most anticipated video game of the year but on November 19, not every platform will share in the excitement. However, it is still up in the air whether the Rockstar Games’ title will be coming to Switch 2, as Nintendo has been quite silent on the subject.

That silence has finally been broken. Speaking publicly about GTA VI for the first time since its initial announcement, Devon Pritchard, President of Nintendo of America, recently addressed the likelihood of a Switch 2 port. Her concise response may temper expectations for players hoping to play the open-world epic on the Switch 2.

Will GTA VI Be Coming to the Nintendo Switch 2? Devon Pritchard Responds

While the next chapter in the iconic franchise has yet to be released, it is already proving to be a cultural phenomenon. Demand for GTA VI has driven hardware shortages worldwide, with fans rushing to secure PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles ahead of launch. Meanwhile, Switch 2 owners continue to wonder if the game will ever reach their system.

Historically, the original Switch never received an official release of GTA V due to severe technical limitations, despite community efforts to produce unofficial versions. Given the original hardware’s performance constraints, the absence of GTA V was widely understood.

The Switch 2, however, paints a different picture. With the horsepower to run major AAA titles from recent years, although with occasional graphical and performance adjustments, many think a GTA VI port is possible

Addressing the rumors directly in an interview with Variety, Pritchard’s answer will disappoint many fans. She clarified that the decision rests entirely with the game’s Take-Two and Rockstark, and Nintendo has no say on the matter.

“That’s going to be a conversation for Take Two and Rockstar, but nothing to announce on my end at this time,” she said.

Nintendo Leaves Door Open for GTA VI

Despite making no official announcement, Pritchard emphasized that mature content itself is no barrier for Nintendo, reiterating that the Switch 2 catalog welcomes experiences for all demographics and Rockstar’s latest game will face no issues being welcomed in the platform.

“We have historically said that Nintendo is for ages 5 to 95, and that continues to be true. We want to provide a diversity in terms of the types of experiences that you can have on the game system, and that’s really important for us.” Some gamers are excited about the role-playing game “Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave”; others want to talk about the cozy “Pokémon Pokopia.” So we want to make sure we’re a platform where people can come in and have those different types of creative experiences and have fun,” she stated.

The issue, however, is that Rockstar appears quite busy and is still currently working around the clock to finalize the release of GTA VI. Following launch on the PS5 and XBOX Series X|S, engineering resources will likely be dedicated to post-launch patches, the upcoming PC version, and the next iteration of GTA Online, which means Nintendo is not a high priority for now.

Former Rockstar Developer Doubts GTA VI Will Ever Arrive on Nintendo Switch 2

Multiple industry insiders generally agree that Grand Theft Auto VI will eventually land on the Switch 2, though opinions differ on how realistic that port actually is. Leakers like Nash Weedle suggest a release could happen as early as 2027, while NateTheHate notes that Rockstar has at least tested a version for Nintendo’s hybrid console, though that doesn’t guarantee it will ever see the light of day.

However, former Rockstar developer Jérémy Hartvick remains skeptical, arguing that a native port makes little sense given the technical compromises and resources required.

He also pointed out that cloud technology will eventually let players stream the game to almost any device, including smartphones, making a Nintendo port unnecessary.

“I don’t believe it even makes sense, because I’m not sure the audience for GTA 6 is so much the audience for the Switch. If you’re a GTA fan, you would probably buy a console on which GTA will come out,” he said. “Does it make sense for you to go out of your way to probably deliver a subpar experience, because it does not run exactly the same when you know anyone will buy a PS5 to get your game? No.”