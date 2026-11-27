WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Manni L. Pérez, who plays Lucia Caminos in Grand Theft Auto 6 , expressed her gratitude to fans following the game’s release.

Due to confidentiality agreements, the actress kept her role secret until launch, despite widespread fan speculation.

Other cast members, including Dylan Rourke and Manny Perez, also celebrated GTA 6’s success.

Grand Theft Auto 6 spent a long time in development, and fans had to wait what felt like an eternity to finally get their hands on it and explore everything it had to offer. However, it’s easy to imagine that Manni L. Pérez and the rest of the actors involved in the project were even more eager to witness its official release.

That’s because the community managed to identify several members of the cast years before the game debuted. Although all the clues suggested that certain TV and movie actors were involved, confidentiality agreements prevented the talent from discussing the project or confirming their participation.

That changed when the latest installment in the franchise hit stores on November 19, 2026. Now, one week after the release of one of the most important video games in history, Manni L. Pérez has finally shared her first official statement.

Manni L. Pérez Speaks About Grand Theft Auto 6 for the First Time

Following the first reveal of GTA 6 in late 2023, the community launched an extensive investigation to identify the actors playing the two protagonists. Although several candidates were considered, players were remarkably clever and eventually concluded that Manni L. Pérez was the actress behind Lucia Caminos.

At the time, fans pointed out that the American actress had a voice remarkably similar to the game’s main character. Many others also highlighted the physical similarities between them. Despite all the clues, Manni L. Pérez remained silent and refrained from discussing the subject.

In late October 2026, less than a month before Grand Theft Auto 6 launched, the actress held a livestream on her personal Instagram account. Unsurprisingly, many of the comments from fans watching the broadcast referenced Rockstar Games’ open-world title.

The confirmation that Manni L. Pérez was indeed Lucia Caminos eventually came in the form of a nomination at The Game Awards 2026. After the game’s release, the actress changed her Instagram profile picture to an image of her character. However, incredibly, she still hadn’t issued an official statement.

That has finally changed. One week after GTA 6’s debut, the actress published a brief message acknowledging that the past few days had been an emotional whirlwind. She also thanked the thousands of new fans who had started following her.

“These past few days have been a whirlwind, and I just want to take a moment to thank you. Thank you to all the new followers, for all the lovely messages, and for the overwhelmingly positive reception the game and my character have received,” the actress said.

“I spent almost a decade bringing Lucia to life. She has been such a huge part of my life, and I’m incredibly grateful that she can now be a small part of yours. Happy holidays, everyone!” Manni L. Pérez added.

After years of rumors, Manni L. Pérez finally thanked GTA 6 fans for their support and affection.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Actors Celebrate the Game’s Success

Before joining the cast of GTA 6, Manni L. Pérez had small roles in television shows such as Chicago P.D., Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Jessica Jones. She has worked on relatively few projects in recent years, which is understandable considering how much time the open-world game likely required.

The actress also portrayed a minor character in Grand Theft Auto 5 and a casino employee in GTA Online.

Although this is the first time Manni L. Pérez has spoken openly about her work on Rockstar Games’ video game, other cast members have already addressed the subject on their respective social media accounts. One of them was Dylan Rourke, who plays the second protagonist, Jason Duval.

“For years, we witnessed the work of some of the most dedicated and talented craftsmen in the video game industry. It is a true honor for us to be part of this worldwide testament to human creativity, ingenuity, and unwavering determination. We learned a lot, and we still have much to learn. Fight for what you love, and stay humble,” Dylan Rourke said.

Meanwhile, Manny Perez, who plays Raúl Bautista, has been much more active on social media. In a series of posts, he revealed that he bought a PlayStation 5 for the first time specifically to play Grand Theft Auto 6. “Dude, this is insane! Look how real it looks. I’m still trying to figure things out, but I love it. This is crazy!” he commented.

Similarly, Lexie Shoaibi, the actress behind Mandy, admitted that her sudden fame has been “bittersweet” because so many people have tried to impersonate her online through fake accounts.

Manni L. Pérez, Dylan Rourke, and other Grand Theft Auto 6 cast members celebrated the game’s successful launch.

But tell us, what do you think of the game’s voice acting? Let us know in the comments.

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