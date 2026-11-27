WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Japan is developing an artificial intelligence system to identify websites and social media platforms distributing pirated manga and anime.

Illegal anime and manga distribution causes significant financial losses for the industry, estimated at $55 billion USD annually.

Major animation studios, including Toei Animation, have expressed concern about piracy’s impact on their businesses and are calling for stronger measures.

Piracy is a widely debated topic, but at the end of the day, it is an illegal activity that affects the entertainment industry as a whole. In recent years, we’ve seen numerous initiatives and projects aimed at countering and fighting these practices. This time, Japan has taken a major step to protect the anime and manga industries.

The Japanese government has invested considerable resources in a new artificial intelligence system designed to make it easier to identify platforms, websites, and social media accounts sharing unauthorized copies of copyrighted content. According to reports, these efforts have already produced positive results.

Japan’s Government Is Trying to Fight Anime and Manga Piracy

Piracy is one of the biggest problems affecting Japan’s entertainment industry. The organization Authorised Books of Japan revealed that illegal content distribution causes significant financial losses of up to $55 billion USD annually for companies in the anime and manga industries.

Naturally, this situation also affects sales of these products overseas. To combat this growing problem, Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs announced in late 2025 that it would invest ¥100 million to develop and promote an artificial intelligence detection system.

The tool has a straightforward goal: identify content, including text, videos, and images, that has been illegally extracted from manga and anime. The intention is to recognize websites and platforms offering this material for free through illegal means.

According to a recent article by Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, the initiative has produced positive results. The Agency for Cultural Affairs detected pirated content on 94% of the 1,935 websites identified by the AI system as suspected manga piracy platforms.

Similarly, the tool found that 89% of the 1,564 websites suspected of hosting illegal anime copies were guilty of copyright infringement.

Tests were also conducted on social media, where 84% of the 1,168 posts flagged by the artificial intelligence system were found to violate content copyrights. These exercises were carried out primarily in Japan, but analyses were also conducted in other countries.

The goal is to expand the search to potential piracy platforms and websites operating overseas, allowing users to access manga, anime, series, and movies based on famous franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Demon Slayer, among many others.

Japan is developing a new artificial intelligence system to identify piracy websites and platforms.

Japan Will Improve Its AI System to Stop the Distribution of Illegal Manga and Anime Copies

Currently, franchise and product owners must independently and manually search for content that violates copyright laws before requesting its removal and potentially taking legal action. The implementation of the AI system is intended to speed up this process.

Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs confirmed that it still plans to invest in its artificial intelligence tool and improve its practical applications. The goal is to incorporate an automatic detection feature that will allow the relevant copyright claims to be filed as soon as websites offering illegal anime and manga are identified.

This initiative is part of a joint effort by the studios that produce this content. During the latest anti-piracy campaign, held on April 3 at the House of Representatives, executives from some of Japan’s most important animation companies expressed concern about the growth of piracy.

The companies argued that illegal distribution is one of the biggest obstacles to expanding the anime and manga industries in foreign markets.

One of the major studios that spoke out was Toei Animation, home to franchises such as Dragon Ball and One Piece. The Japanese company urged the government to take more specific and decisive action against piracy affecting its business.

For now, the Agency for Cultural Affairs is expected to share the results of its investigations overseas, conducted using its AI system, in March 2027.

Toei Animation, the studio behind Dragon Ball and One Piece, is calling for stronger measures against piracy in the anime and manga industries.

But tell us, what do you think about these initiatives? Let us know in the comments.

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